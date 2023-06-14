1 Nokomis Beats #2 Hermon 6-2 in Northern Maine Class B Regional Final [PHOTOS]

The #1 Nokomis Warriors will play for the State Class B Championship after winning the Northern Maine Regional Finals, beating #2 Hermon 6-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, June 14th.

Megan Watson lined a 2-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the 3rd inning for the winning runs. Watson ended the day 2-3 with a double, and drove in 3 runs..

Mia Coots had a pair of singles and pitched a complete game for the Warriors. She allowed 5 hits and struck out 10, walking 2.

Sydney King and Camryn King each had a double. Raegan King and Jenna Sawtelle each singled

Mikelle Verrill started in the circle for the Hawks. She lasted 3.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2. Braelynn Wilcox came on and went 1.2 innings. She allowed 1 hit, striking out 4 and walking 2. Lyndsee Reed pitched the 6th inning allowing 3 hits and 1 run, stirking out 1.

Makenzie Gallant had 2 hits for the Hawks, including a double. Norra Idano had a double. Olivia Johnston, and Lyndsee Reed each had a single.

Hermon's season comes to a close with a 15-4 record.

Nokomis, now 19-0 will play in the State Class B Finals on Saturday, June 17th.

