1 Old Town Beats #3 Ellsworth 5-0 in Class B North Regional Finals [PHOTOS]

The #1 Old Town Coyotes beat the #3 Ellsworth Eagles 5-0 in the Class B North Regional Finals on Wednesday, June 14th. UMaine recruit Gabe Gifford threw a 2-hitter for the Coyotes.

Old Town scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning without a hit, thanks to an error, 3 walks, a hit batsman, ground out, fly out and wild pitch.

Gifford struck out 15 and walked 3. He allowed just 2 hits. Dawson Curtis and Peter Keblinsky had Ellsworth's hits.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for Ellsworth. He went 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Peter Keblinsky came on in relief, throwing 4.0 innings. He allowed 2 hits and walked 1. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Lucas Moore had a double for Old Town. Brendan Mahaney, Alex McCannell and Matt Brawn singled for the Coyotes.

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a 16-3 record.

Old Town, now has a record of 16-3. They will play in the State Finals on Saturday.

