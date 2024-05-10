Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Thursday May 9th

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 9th.

Baseball

Bangor 7 Skowhegan 6

Brewer 16 Camden Hills 0

Caribou 13 Houlton 0

Falmouth 6 Deering 0

Fort Fairfield 7 Katahdin 6

Kennebunk 3 Windham 0

Machias 6 Sumner 4

Massabesic 7 Westbrook 0

MDI 10 John Bapst 0

Noble 6 Gorham 2

Old Orchard Beach 22 Buckfield 2

Poland 6 Gray-New Gloucester 5

Richmond 14 Carrabec 0

Sanford 12 Cheverus 2

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 1

South Portland 6 Biddeford 2

Thornton Academy 4 Marshwood 0

Softball

Biddeford 25 Sanford 1

Buckfield 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Camden Hills 10 Brewer 5

Carrabec 14 Richmond 8

Mattanawcook Academy 20 Lee Academy 0

Poland 14 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Portland 3 Scarborough 2

Skowhegan 12 Bangor 0

Sumner 4 Machias 3

