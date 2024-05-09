Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Wednesday May 8

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 8th.

Baseball

Edward Little 11 Mt. Blue 10

Fort Fairfield 7 Katahdin 6

Gardiner 12 Medomak Valley 1

Hodgdon 18 Wisdom 6

Leavitt 4 Morse 1

Lee Academy 18 Schenck 3

Madawaska 12 Ashland 6

Mattanawcook Academy 14 Calais 7

Orono 14 Houlton 0

Oxford Hills 4 Lewiston 1

St. Dominic 4 Mount View 3

Woodland 10 Narraguagus 3

Softball

Brunswick 16 Mt. Ararat 2

Edward Little 18 Mt. Blue 2

Katahdin 20 Fort Fairfield 1

Lee Academy 13 Schenck 3

Madison 4 Mountain Valley 3

Mattanawcook Academy 19 Calais 0

Medomak Valley 10 Gardiner 3

Orono 16 Houlton 2

St. Dominic 12 Mount View 0

Washington Academy 16 GSA 0

Windham 10 Massabesic 0

Woodland 4 Narragaugus 1

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.

Get our free mobile app