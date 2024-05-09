Bangor Beats Skowhegan 7-6

Leading 7-2 at the end of 4 innings, the Skowhegan River Hawks scored 4 runs in the top of the 5th inning, but Bangor hung on for the 7-6 win at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Thursday, May 8th.

Kyle Johnson started on the mound for the Rams, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned in 4.1 innings. He struck out and walked 5. Matt O'Connell came on in relief but allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, both unearned, retiring 1 batter. He walked 2. Landen Parizo earned the save, pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 1.

Johnson helped himself at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and driving in a run. Yates Emerson, leading off was 2-3, scoring twice. Geo Socolow, Ethan Spoul and Jack Earl each had a single and drove in 2 runs. Gavin Glanville-True had a single.

Noah McMahon was 2-4 for the River Hawks. Jackson Hight, Tyler Clark and Miller Foss each singled for Skowhegan.

Brayden Bellerose was on the mound for Skowhegan and went 3.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1 and walking 5. Trevor Austin pitched the final 2.1 innings, holding Bangor to just 1 hit. He walked 1.

Bangor, now 5-2 will play at Old Town against the Coyotes on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan, now 5-4, will play at Lawrence on Friday, May 10th at 3:30 p.m.

