MDI with Shutout 10-0 Win Over John Bapst in 5 Innings

The MDI Trojans beat the John Bapst Crusaders 10-0 in 5 innings in Bar Harbor on Thursday, May 9th.

MDI took advantage of 4 Crusader errors in the win.

Spencer Grierson went the distance for MDI allowing just 4 hits. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Joey Wellman-Clouse batting leadoff was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Jay Haney had a single and drove in 2 runs. Cal Hodgdon had a single and drove in a run.Jacob Shields and Matthew Levesque each singled.

MDI ran wild on the basepaths with 12 stolen bases. They were led by Cal Hodgdon with 4 steals, Jay Haney with 3 steals and Joey Wellman-Clouse with 2 steals.

Ian Boudreau started on the mound for John Bapst. He allowed 5 hits and 7 runs, 5 of which were earned in 1.1 innings. He struck out and walked 1. Aiden Ouellette went 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 3 unearned runs, striking out 2 and walking 1. Logan Martin retired the a batter.

MDI now 5-3 will host Bucksport on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 0-8. They will host Hermon on Friday, May 10th at 5 p.m.

