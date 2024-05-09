Brewer Scores 11 Runs in 7th Inning Beating Camden Hills 16-0

The Brewer Witches exploded for 11 runs in the 7th inning beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 16-0 in Rockport on Thursday, May 9th.

Blake Littlefield was masterful on the mound for the Witches, striking out 17, walking 1 and just allowing 1 hit.

Jake Perry drove in 3 runs with a single. Nick Tozier had a single and drove in 2 runs. Littlefield had 2 singles. Kaiden Morin, Anderson Clifford and Thomas Pelkey each singled for the Witches.

Brian Leonard had the Windjammer's lone hit.

Hunter Bell started on the mound for Camden Hills, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing 2 hits, and 5 runs, walking 6 and striking out 5. Tucker Whitley pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2. Franklin Coffey allowed 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1 in the 6th innings. Ryder Lombardo pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing 1 hit and 7 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 1. Cameron Brown retired the final out, allowing 2 hits.

Brewer is now 3-6. They will play at Mt. Blue on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m.

Camden Hills is 4-5. They will play at Lewiston on Friday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m.

