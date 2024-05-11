Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Friday May 10

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 10th.

Baseball

Bangor 14 Old Town 9

Calais 15 Shead 0

Deering 1 Portland 0

Fort Fairfield 12 Southern Aroostook 1

Greely 3 Fryeburg Academy 1

Greenville 4 Dexter 3

Hampden Academy Oxford Hills 2

Lake Region 8 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Lee Academy 8 Central 4

Lewiston 4 Camden Hills 2

Lincoln Academy 12 Erskine Academy 4

Machias 9 Bangor Christian 1

Marshwood 4 Falmouth 2

Messalonskee 8 Mt. Ararat 4

Monmouth Academy 9 Madison 0

Morse 1 Leavitt 0

MDI 10 Bucksport 0

Orono 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 7

Penobscot Valley 17 Penquis Valley 11

Pingree 13 Kents Hill 5

Piscataquis 4 Dexter 3

Sacopee Valley 18 St. Dominic 0

Sanford 12 Noble 0

Searsport 10 Sumner 4

Skowhegan 11 Lawrence 1

Valley 8 Vinalhaven 1

Valley 16 Vinalhaven 1

Wells 8 Freeport 1

Yarmouth 3 Cape Elizabeth 1

York 3 Poland 0

Softball

Biddeford 17 Noble 0

Bonny Eagle 6 Deering 0

Bucksport 12 MDI 4

Calais 19 Shead 8

Central 19 Lee Academy 2

Cheverus 3 Gorham 0

Erskine Academy 8 Lincoln Academy 2

Freeport 14 Wells 4

Greely 11 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lake Region 12 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Leavitt 15 Morse 0

Lewiston 4 Camden Hills 2

Massabesic 6 Kennebunk 4

Messalonskee 8 Mt. Ararat 2

Monmouth Academy 13 Madison 8

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Old Town 12 Bangor 1

Orono 7 GSA 1

Oxford Hills 5 Hampden Academy 2

Portland 17 Sanford 0

Sacopee Valley 20 St. Dominic 7

Skowhegan 10 Lawrence 0

South Portland 17 Westbrook 4

Southern Aroostook 13 Fort Fairfield 6

Sumner 11 Searsport 1

Valley 25 Vinalhaven 5

Valley 16 Vinalhaven 2

Windham 5 Scarborough 0

Yarmouth 10 Cape Elizabeth 4

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.

