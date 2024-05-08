Colby Moholland Blasts 2 Homers as Washington Academy Beats GSA 11-0

Colby Moholland blasted 2 home runs, driving in 5 runs to help lead the Washington Academy Raiders to a 11-0 win over George Stevens Academy on Tuesday, May 7th.

James Welch had 2 singles and freshman Trevor Shimabukuro was 2-2 with a double and triple. Carson Prout had a triple. Daniel Garner, and Jayden Mahar each singled for the Raiders.

James Welch started on the mound for Washington Academy and went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits. He struck out 10 and walked 3. Caden Schwinn came on in relief, pitching the 5th inning allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Brady Hutchins, Skylar Carter, Alex Bebout and Haven Smith singled for GSA.

Washington Academy is now 7-1 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, May 11th at 12 noon.

GSA is 3-5 and will play at Orono on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

