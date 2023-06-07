1 Old Town Beats #9 MDI 8-0

UMaine recruit Gabe Gifford flirted with a no-hitter, allowing just 1 hit on Wednesday afternoon as #1 Old Town beat #9 MDI 8-0 at Mahaney Diamond on the University of Maine Campus in a Class B North Quarterfinal playoff game.

Gifford struck out 18, and walked just 1 as he faced just 3 batters over the minimum in picking up the win.

Meanwhile Gifford helped himself at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 singles and stole 3 bases leading off for the Coyotes.

Jackson Lizotte had 2 hits. James Dumond had a single and drove in 2 runs. Brendan Mahaney, Alex McCannell, Lucas Moore and Peyton Vose all singled.

Jay Haney had MDI's lone hit, in the 6th inning.

Colin Sullivan started for the Trojans and went 5.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Ryan Davis pitched the 6th, allowing a run on 1 hit, walking a 1.

MDI's season comes to a close with a 8-10 record.

Old Town now 14-3, will play the winner of the #4 Lawrence vs. #5 Oceanside Quarterfinal in the Semifinals.