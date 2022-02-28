1 Stearns Girls Defeat # 3 Penobscot Valley 32-30 for Northern Maine Class C Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Stearns Girl's Basketball Team will be playing for the Gold Ball for the 1st Time since 1995 when they were in Class B on Saturday, after defeating #3 PVHS 32-30 for the Northern Maine Class C Championship on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center

Stearns led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but PVHS led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Minutemen were up 25-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Stearns was led by Alisyn Alley with 14 points and Makayla Anderson with 11 points. They were 4-10 from the free throw line with 4 3-pointers, 3 of them coming in the decisive 3rd Quarter. Makayla Anderson had 3 3's and Alisyn Alley had the other for Stearns.

Kaya Loring had 9 points for PVHS and Holly Loring had 8 points. The Howlers were 8-14 from the free throw lind.

Stearns 16-3, will now play Hall-Dale the Southern Maine Class C Champions on Saturday, March 5th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center for the Gold Ball.

PVHS ends the season with a 17-4 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Penobscot Valley Girls 5 10 6 9 30 Stearns Girls 6 8 11 7 32

Box Score

PVHS

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ellie Austin 7 3 3 0 1 3 2 Emma Potter 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kaya Loring 9 3 3 0 3 4 4 Rebecca Carson 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ashlyn St.Cyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Holly Loring 8 2 2 0 4 6 13 Emilee Ireland 4 2 2 0 0 1 20 Kalli Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Allie LeBlanc 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Mia Neal 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Jessica Kondryp 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Shay Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 11 11 - 8 14

Stearns

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Braidey Girsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Makayla Anderson 11 4 1 3 0 0 14 Kennedy Emerson 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Rhiannon Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Kyla Welch 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Alisyn Alley 14 5 4 1 3 7 40 Gracyn Sanders 2 1 1 0 0 0 41 Kasey Kenyon 4 2 2 0 0 1 42 Skylar Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Kelly Farber 1 0 0 0 1 2 TOTALS 32 12 8 4 4 10