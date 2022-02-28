#1 Stearns Girls Defeat # 3 Penobscot Valley 32-30 for Northern Maine Class C Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 28, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Stearns Girl's Basketball Team will be playing for the Gold Ball for the 1st Time since 1995 when they were in Class B on Saturday, after defeating #3 PVHS 32-30 for the Northern Maine Class C Championship on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center

Stearns led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but PVHS led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Minutemen were up 25-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Stearns was led by Alisyn Alley with 14 points and Makayla Anderson with 11 points. They were 4-10 from the free throw line with 4 3-pointers, 3 of them coming in the decisive 3rd Quarter. Makayla Anderson had 3 3's and Alisyn Alley had the other for Stearns.

Kaya Loring had 9 points for PVHS and Holly Loring had 8 points. The Howlers were 8-14 from the free throw lind.

Stearns 16-3, will now play Hall-Dale the Southern Maine Class C Champions on Saturday, March 5th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center for the Gold Ball.

PVHS ends the season with a 17-4 record.

Line Score

1234T
Penobscot Valley Girls5106930
Stearns Girls6811732

Box Score

PVHS

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ellie Austin733013
2Emma Potter000000
3Kaya Loring933034
4Rebecca Carson000000
10Ashlyn St.Cyr000000
12Holly Loring822046
13Emilee Ireland422001
20Kalli Hartford000000
30Allie LeBlanc000000
31Mia Neal211000
32Jessica Kondryp000000
40Shay Ireland000000
TOTALS301111-814

Stearns

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Braidey Girsa000000
13Makayla Anderson1141300
14Kennedy Emerson000000
15Rhiannon Gardner000000
22Kyla Welch000000
23Alisyn Alley1454137
40Gracyn Sanders211000
41Kasey Kenyon422001
42Skylar Wilson000000
45Kelly Farber100012
TOTALS321284410

Stearns-PVHS Girls Class C Northern Maine Championship

The #1 Stearns Girls Basketball Team took on #4 PVHS for the Class C Northern Maine Championship on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
