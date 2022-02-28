#1 Stearns Girls Defeat # 3 Penobscot Valley 32-30 for Northern Maine Class C Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Stearns Girl's Basketball Team will be playing for the Gold Ball for the 1st Time since 1995 when they were in Class B on Saturday, after defeating #3 PVHS 32-30 for the Northern Maine Class C Championship on Monday, February 28th at the Cross Insurance Center
Stearns led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but PVHS led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Minutemen were up 25-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Stearns was led by Alisyn Alley with 14 points and Makayla Anderson with 11 points. They were 4-10 from the free throw line with 4 3-pointers, 3 of them coming in the decisive 3rd Quarter. Makayla Anderson had 3 3's and Alisyn Alley had the other for Stearns.
Kaya Loring had 9 points for PVHS and Holly Loring had 8 points. The Howlers were 8-14 from the free throw lind.
Stearns 16-3, will now play Hall-Dale the Southern Maine Class C Champions on Saturday, March 5th at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center for the Gold Ball.
PVHS ends the season with a 17-4 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|5
|10
|6
|9
|30
|Stearns Girls
|6
|8
|11
|7
|32
Box Score
PVHS
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ellie Austin
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Emma Potter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kaya Loring
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Rebecca Carson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ashlyn St.Cyr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Holly Loring
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|13
|Emilee Ireland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Kalli Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Allie LeBlanc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mia Neal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jessica Kondryp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Shay Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|11
|11
|-
|8
|14
Stearns
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Braidey Girsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Makayla Anderson
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|14
|Kennedy Emerson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rhiannon Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kyla Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Alisyn Alley
|14
|5
|4
|1
|3
|7
|40
|Gracyn Sanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kasey Kenyon
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|42
|Skylar Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Kelly Farber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|32
|12
|8
|4
|4
|10