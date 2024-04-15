Bangor-Bucksport Softball Exhibition Game [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams hosted the Bucksport Golden Bucks in a softball exhibition game on Monday, April 15th.

Bangor opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 17th at 1 p.m. when they travel to Lewiston to play the Blue Devils.

Bucksport opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 17th at 1 p.m. when they host the Ellsworth Eagles.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.

Check out photos from the exhibition game.

