11 Maine Men’s Hockey Routs UConn 7-3 Sunday

The last time a Maine Black Bear Hockey player, prior to Friday night, scored a hat-trick was on February 2, 2018. On Friday, Josh Nadeau scored a hat-trick. On Sunday, December 3rd, it was his brother's turn, as Bradly scored a hat trick and Maine routed UConn 7-3 at the Alfond.

Check out all 7 Maine goals!

UConn took a 1-0 lead in the 1st period when Jake Percival scored, assisted by Jake Flynn with 2:51 left in the 1st period.

Maine came storming back in the 2nd period, outscoring UConn 4-1 to take a 4-2 lead.

With just 1:07 gone, Lynden Breen tied the game at 1-1 with a goal. He was assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Brandon Chabrier.

A minute and half later, at 2:35 Nolan Renwick scored for the Black Bears, assisted by Thoams Freel and Brandon Chabrier.

UConn tied the game on a power play, with 5:03 gone. Nick Capone scored, assisted by Chase Bradely and John Spetz. That tied the game at 2-2.

With 6:06 left in the 2nd period, Maine took a 3-2 lead as Brandon Hold scored, assisted by Brandon Chabier and Donovan Villeneuve-Houle. That gave Maine a 3-2 lead.

With 54.6 seconds left in the 2nd period, Maine scored a short-handed goal. Bradly Nadeau scored his 1st of the night, assisted by brother Josh Nadeau and Liam Lesakowski.

With 1:29 gone in the 3rd period, UConn scored again, to make the score 4-3. The goal was scored by Jake Percival, his 2nd of the night, assisted by Jake Richard.

Maine then scored 3 unanswered goals.

Bradly Nadeau scored his 2nd goal with 6:15 gone, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Luke Antonacci to make it 5-3.

Then with 10:40 gone, Bradly completed the hat trick, assisted by brother Josh (who had 3 assists) and Brandon Holt.

Finally with 2:51 left, Brandon Chabirier scored on a power play, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Harrison Scott.

Maine was 1-7 on the power play, with a short-handed goal. UConn was 1-6.

Victor Ostman was in goal for Maine and had 38 saves. Ethan Haider was in goal for UConn and had 31 saves.

UConn is now 7-9-1 and 4-6-0 in Hockey East.

Maine improves to 8-3-1 and is 5-2-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears play at Union on Wednesday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. Maine will then play Bentley University at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portlan on Saturday, December 9th at 7 p.m.

After the game, the Men's and Women's Hockey Teams invited the area youth to the Ice for the Annual Skate with the Bears program!