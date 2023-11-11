13 Maine Beats #1 Boston College 4-2 Friday Night [VIDEO]

The #13 UMaine Black Bears beat #1 Boston College 4-2 Friday night in front of over 5000 raucous and loud fans at The Alfond.

The game was scoreless after the 1st Period, with both goalies, Victor Ostman for Maine and Jacob Fowler for BC recording 12 saves.

In the 2nd Period, with 4:26 gone, Maine scored 1st, with a goal from their top line. Captain Lynden Breen scored assisted by brothers, Bradly and Josh Nadeau.

BC answered 1:31 later, scoring on a power play. Jack Malone had the goal, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Cutter Gauthier. Ostman had 6 saves in the 2nd Period for Maine, while Fowler turned away 10 shots.

The game was tied 1-1 after the 2nd Period. Maine came out flying after the intermission and with the "clean" ice. With just 1:23 gone, Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Ben Poisson and Harrison Scott to make it 2-1 for the Black Bears.

Then just 2 minutes later, the top line scored again. This time it was Bradly Nadeau finding the back of the night, assisted by Lynden Breen and Josh Nadeau to make it 3-1.

With 8:33 left in the game Boston College scored, to claw back within 1 goal. Ryan Leonard scored, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Will Smith. Finally with Jacob Fowler pulled for another attacker, Maine iced the game with an empty-net goal, with 1:02 left to play. Grayson Arnott scored, unassisted.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play while BC was 1-2.

Victor Ostman had 26 saves in net for the Black Bears while Jacob Fowler had 34 saves for the Eagles.

Boston College is now 7-2-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Hockey East. Maine is 6-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again Saturday night, November 11th with the puck dropping. If you can't make it to The Alfond, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.