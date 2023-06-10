2 Bangor Christian Nips #3 Woodland 3-2 in 9 Innings

The #2 Bangor Christian Patriots scored the winning run in the bottom of the 9th inning and beat the #3 Woodland Dragons 3-2 in a Class D Semifinal on Saturday, June 10th.

Bangor Christian scored a run in the bottom of the 5th, with both team adding a run in the 6th inning. The Dragons tied it in the 7th, at 2-2, before Bangor Christian won on an error in the bottom of the 9th with 2 out.

Cole Payne went 8.2 innings for the Patriots. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 2.Ryan Libby picked up the win, striking out the lone batter he faced.

Jay Libby had a double for Bangor Christian while Ryan Libby had a single and run batted in. Jalen Reed had 2 singles for the Patriots.

Evan Curtis went 8 innings for Woodland. He struck out 7, walked 3 and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. Cyrus Sewell took the loss, allowing 2 hits and walking 1 in his 2/3 of an inning.

Seth Nicholas had a triple and run batted in for Woodland. Isaiah Nicholas and Jack Downing each singled.

Woodland ends the season with a 15-3 record.

Bangor Christian will play in the Class D Northern Regional Final against the winner of #1 Katahdin and #5 Madawaska