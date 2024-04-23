Ellsworth Baseball Beats Brewer 6-2

The Ellsworth Baseball Team took advantage of 6 Brewer errors and beat the Witches 6-2 in Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for the Eagles, and went 6 strong innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 9 and walking 3. Miles Palmer pitched the 7th, retiring all 3 batters he faced.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for the Witches and went 4.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Zach Arnold pitched the 5th, allowing 1 hit and 3 unearned runs, walking 2. Aiden McCue pitched the 6th, striking out 1.

Blake Littlefield and Grady Vanidestine each singled for the Witches.

Kyle Kenney went 2-3 for Ellsworth with a double. Curtis helped himself at the plate with a single, driving in a run. Thomas Jude, Hunter Grindal and Luke Horne each singled, with Horne driving in 2 runs and Jude 1 run.

Ellsworth is 3-0. They travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Friday, April 26th at 4;30 p.m.

Brewer is 1-2. They will host Skowhegan on Saturday, April 27th at 12 noon.

