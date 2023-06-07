2 Cony No-Hits #10 Hermon 9-0 in Class B Quarterfinals

Kam Douin and Landon Foster combined for a no-hitter and the #2 Cony Rams beat the the #10 Hermon Hawks 9-0 in a Class B Quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7th.

Douin threw 6.0 innings and struck out 11 batters walking 5. Foster pitched the 7th, striking out the side.

Jordin Benedict had a double and single, driving in 2 runs. Parker Morin, Matt Boston, Davis Kibler and Lance Theriault each had 2 hits. Kam Douin had a double and Trent Hayward had a single for the Rams.

Max Hopkins started on the mound for the Hawks. He went 4.1 innings allowing 10 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Anthony Crisafulli pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out a batter.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Cony is now 16-1. The #2 Rams will play the winner of the Quarterfinal between #3 Ellsworth and . #6 John Bapst.