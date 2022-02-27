#2 GSA Boys Defeat #11 Central 65-59 in Class C Boy’s Semifinal [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 GSA Eagles Boy's Basketball Team defeated #11 Central 65-59 in the final Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday night, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
GSA led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 46-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
GSA had 4 players in double figures. Bryce Schneider had 17 points. David Gadsby finished with 13 points, Patrick Dagan had 12 points and Teague Smallidge had 11 points. The Eagles were 13-28 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. David Gadsby and Patrick Dagan each had 2 3-pointers.
Central had 3 players in double figures. Will Libby had a game-high 18 points. Simon Allen had 15 points and Bryce Burns finished with 13 points. The Red Devils were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Libby had 3 3's, Allen 2 3's and Jackson Pollock had a 3-pointer.
GSA, now 17-2, will play #4 Dexter in the Class C Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m.
Central's season comes to an end with a 12-9 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Boys
|9
|14
|16
|20
|59
|George Stevens Academy Boys
|15
|14
|17
|19
|65
Box Score
Central
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Lucas Gustin
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Will Libby
|18
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Ethan Ladd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Raolin Willis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hayden Strout
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Simon Allen
|15
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|23
|Jakson Pollock
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Koby Bean
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Bryce Burns
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|6
|40
|Nick Schlipstein
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|41
|Nick Masters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Dylan York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|59
|22
|16
|6
|9
|15
GSA
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|David Gadsby
|13
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Matthew Astbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arden Weaver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Patrick Dagan
|12
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Dexter Brown
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Teague Smallidge
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Jack Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Bryce Schneider
|17
|5
|5
|0
|7
|12
|30
|Sol Lorio
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brockett Muir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Azaiah Nanson
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|40
|Harrison Walden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|65
|24
|20
|4
|13
|28