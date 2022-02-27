2 GSA Boys Defeat #11 Central 65-59 in Class C Boy’s Semifinal [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 GSA Eagles Boy's Basketball Team defeated #11 Central 65-59 in the final Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday night, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

GSA led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 46-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

GSA had 4 players in double figures. Bryce Schneider had 17 points. David Gadsby finished with 13 points, Patrick Dagan had 12 points and Teague Smallidge had 11 points. The Eagles were 13-28 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. David Gadsby and Patrick Dagan each had 2 3-pointers.

Central had 3 players in double figures. Will Libby had a game-high 18 points. Simon Allen had 15 points and Bryce Burns finished with 13 points. The Red Devils were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Libby had 3 3's, Allen 2 3's and Jackson Pollock had a 3-pointer.

GSA, now 17-2, will play #4 Dexter in the Class C Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Central's season comes to an end with a 12-9 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Boys 9 14 16 20 59 George Stevens Academy Boys 15 14 17 19 65

Box Score

Central

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Lucas Gustin 6 3 3 0 0 0 5 Will Libby 18 7 4 3 1 1 10 Ethan Ladd 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Raolin Willis 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Hayden Strout 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Simon Allen 15 5 3 2 3 4 23 Jakson Pollock 3 1 0 1 0 0 24 Koby Bean 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Bryce Burns 13 5 5 0 3 6 40 Nick Schlipstein 4 1 1 0 2 4 41 Nick Masters 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Dylan York 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 22 16 6 9 15

GSA

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 David Gadsby 13 4 2 2 3 6 2 Matthew Astbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Arden Weaver 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Patrick Dagan 12 5 3 2 0 1 10 Dexter Brown 2 1 1 0 0 1 21 Teague Smallidge 11 5 5 0 1 2 24 Jack Gray 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Bryce Schneider 17 5 5 0 7 12 30 Sol Lorio 6 3 3 0 0 0 32 Brockett Muir 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Azaiah Nanson 4 1 1 0 2 6 40 Harrison Walden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 65 24 20 4 13 28