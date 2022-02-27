2 GSA Boys Defeat #11 Central 65-59 in Class C Boy’s Semifinal [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 GSA Boys Defeat #11 Central 65-59 in Class C Boy&#8217;s Semifinal [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 GSA Eagles Boy's Basketball Team defeated #11 Central 65-59 in the final Class C Boy's Semifinal on Saturday night, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

GSA led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 46-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

GSA had 4 players in double figures. Bryce Schneider had 17 points. David Gadsby finished with 13 points, Patrick Dagan had 12 points and Teague Smallidge had 11 points. The Eagles were 13-28 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. David Gadsby and Patrick Dagan each had 2 3-pointers.

Central had 3 players in double figures. Will Libby had a game-high 18 points. Simon Allen had 15 points and Bryce Burns finished with 13 points. The Red Devils were 9-15 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Libby had 3 3's, Allen 2 3's and Jackson Pollock had a 3-pointer.

GSA, now 17-2, will play #4 Dexter in the Class C Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Central's season comes to an end with a 12-9 record.

Line Score

1234T
Central Boys914162059
George Stevens Academy Boys1514171965

Box Score

Central

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Lucas Gustin633000
5Will Libby1874311
10Ethan Ladd000000
11Raolin Willis000000
12Hayden Strout000000
14Simon Allen1553234
23Jakson Pollock310100
24Koby Bean000000
30Bryce Burns1355036
40Nick Schlipstein411024
41Nick Masters000000
55Dylan York000000
TOTALS5922166915

GSA

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1David Gadsby1342236
2Matthew Astbury000000
3Arden Weaver000000
4Patrick Dagan1253201
10Dexter Brown211001
21Teague Smallidge1155012
24Jack Gray000000
25Bryce Schneider17550712
30Sol Lorio633000
32Brockett Muir000000
33Azaiah Nanson411026
40Harrison Walden000000
TOTALS65242041328

 

