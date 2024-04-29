Brewer Downs Bangor 14-4 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams 14-4 in Bangor on Monday afternoon, April 29th. Brewer outhit Bangor 19-8.

For the Witches, Madison Shaw was 3-5 with a double. Jordin Williams was 3-6 with a double. Jill Ford was 3-3. Paige Oakes was 2-3 with a double. Olivia Bragdon was 2-2 with a double. Sara Young was 2-3. Taylor Grant had a double. Emma Jameson, Sarah Snowdeal and Kendalynn Asay each singled.

In the circle for Witches, Sara Young went the distance, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

Gabby Goding had a double for the Rams. Eva Coombs had a couple of spectacular catches in center and had a single. Victoria Jarnich, Taylor Clark, Gabby Raymond, Cassidy Richardson, Annabelle Pierce and Emily Adams singled for the Rams.

Clark went 5.0 innings for Bangor, allowing 13 hits. She struck out 3 and walked 7. Pierce went the final 2.o innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 1 and walked a batter.

Brewer is now 3-2 and will host Brunswick on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor is 0-4. They play at Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:15 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

Bangor-Brewer Softball April 29 The Bangor Rams played host to the Brewer Witches on Monday, April 29th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

