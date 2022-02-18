#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #10 MCI 58-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated the #10 MCI Huskies 58-30 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 18th in Tourney 2022
Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and took a 31-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring the Huskies 21-10. The Hawks led 50-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman each had 12 points while Maddie Lebel had 10 points. The Hawks were 13-16 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers. Sydney Gallop, Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.
For MCI Danielle Dow and Anna Dospelova each had 7 points. The Huskies were 2-5 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Danielle Dow, Anna Dospelova, Jillian Riendeau and hannah Robinson each had a 3-pointer.
Hermon, now 17-2 will play MDI on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd in one of the Class B North semifinals.
MCI ends their season at 11-9
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MCI Girls
|7
|10
|3
|10
|30
|Hermon Girls
|10
|21
|19
|8
|58
Box Score
MCI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Trinity Leavitt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Natalie Sites
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Danielle Dow
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Analeese Singh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Adrianna Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Anna Dospelova
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Ruby Kitchen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jillian Riendeau
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Sofia Nocito
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Lily Kitchen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Skyla Dean
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Hannah Robinson
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|35
|Ella Bernier
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|12
|8
|4
|2
|5
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Allie Cameron
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|10
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|12
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|58
|21
|18
|3
|13
|16