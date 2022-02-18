2 Hermon Girls Defeat #10 MCI 58-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated the #10 MCI Huskies 58-30 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 18th in Tourney 2022

Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and took a 31-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring the Huskies 21-10. The Hawks led 50-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman each had 12 points while Maddie Lebel had 10 points. The Hawks were 13-16 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers. Sydney Gallop, Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.

For MCI Danielle Dow and Anna Dospelova each had 7 points. The Huskies were 2-5 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Danielle Dow, Anna Dospelova, Jillian Riendeau and hannah Robinson each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 17-2 will play MDI on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd in one of the Class B North semifinals.

MCI ends their season at 11-9

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MCI Girls 7 10 3 10 30 Hermon Girls 10 21 19 8 58

Box Score

MCI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Trinity Leavitt 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Natalie Sites 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 Danielle Dow 7 2 1 1 2 2 5 Analeese Singh 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Adrianna Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Anna Dospelova 7 3 2 1 0 1 15 Ruby Kitchen 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Jillian Riendeau 3 1 0 1 0 0 21 Sofia Nocito 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Lily Kitchen 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Skyla Dean 4 2 2 0 0 0 24 Hannah Robinson 3 1 0 1 0 0 35 Ella Bernier 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 12 8 4 2 5

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 12 4 3 1 3 4 3 Allie Cameron 4 2 2 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 10 2 1 1 5 5 12 Sydney Gallop 3 1 0 1 0 0 13 Charlotte Caron 8 4 4 0 0 1 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 9 4 4 0 1 2 32 Elizabeth Wyman 12 4 4 0 4 4 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 58 21 18 3 13 16