#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #10 MCI 58-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated the #10 MCI Huskies 58-30 in the Class B North Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 18th in Tourney 2022

Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and took a 31-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring the Huskies 21-10. The Hawks led 50-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon had 3 players in double figures. Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman each had 12 points while Maddie Lebel had 10 points. The Hawks were 13-16 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers. Sydney Gallop, Faith Coombs and Maddie Lebel each had a 3-pointer.

For MCI Danielle Dow and Anna Dospelova each had 7 points. The Huskies were 2-5 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Danielle Dow, Anna Dospelova, Jillian Riendeau and hannah Robinson each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon, now 17-2 will play MDI on Wednesday afternoon, February 23rd in one of the Class B North semifinals.

MCI ends their season at 11-9

Line Score

1234T
MCI Girls71031030
Hermon  Girls102119858

Box Score

MCI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Trinity Leavitt000000
3Natalie Sites211002
4Danielle Dow721122
5Analeese Singh000000
10Adrianna Brooks000000
12Anna Dospelova732101
15Ruby Kitchen000000
20Jillian Riendeau310100
21Sofia Nocito000000
22Lily Kitchen000000
23Skyla Dean422000
24Hannah Robinson310100
35Ella Bernier422000
TOTALS30128425

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs1243134
3Allie Cameron422000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1021155
12Sydney Gallop310100
13Charlotte Caron844001
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy944012
32Elizabeth Wyman1244044
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS58211831316

Hermon-MCI Class B Quarterfinals

The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team played the MCI Huskies in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 18th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
