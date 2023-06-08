2 Mattanawcook Academy Remains Unbeaten with Walk-Off Extra Inning Win Over #10 GSA 3-2

The #10 GSA Eagles nearly pulled off a huge upset, taking unbeaten #2 Mattanawcook Academy into extra innings before the Lynx won on a walk-off single by Lily Wotton scoring Natalie Tash. The Lynx won 3-2 in 9 innings.

Jennie Whitten pitched a complete game for Mattanawcook Academy. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She walked 6 and struck out 17.

Lauren House was 3-5. Natalie Tash had 2 hits, including a double. Ava Sutherland had a double. Megan House had a pair of singles. Jennie Whitten and Lily Michaud each singled for the Lynx.

Alyssa Ladd was the tough-luck loser for the Eagles. She went 8.1 innings, allowing 12 hits and the 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 4.

Corinna Walkden had 2 singles for GSA. Layla Pickering and Alyssa Ladd each doubled. Mya Schildroth singled.

GSA finishes their season with a 6-12 record.

The Lynx are now 17-0. They will take on #3 Narraguagus in the semifinals.