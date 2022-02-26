#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #1 Machias 44-37 for Class D North Boy’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors knocked off the #1 Machias Bulldogs 44-37 to win the Class D North Boy's Championship on Saturday morning February 26th.
The Warriors took a 8-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 30-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Brothers,Dylan and Hunter Burpee each had 12 points. Camden Porter finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Dylan Burpee and 1 by Camden Porter.
Machias was led by Shane Feeney who had 14 points. Kashman Feeney had 9 points. Machias was 17-23 from the free throw line but didn't make a 3-pointer in the game.
Southern Aroostook will now play for the Gold Ball in the State Championship Game on Saturday March 5th at 2:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Southern Aroostook Boys
|8
|9
|13
|14
|44
|Machias Boys
|2
|4
|15
|16
|37
Box Score
Southern Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Drake Weston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Andrew Chambers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ethan Collier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dylan Burpee
|12
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|14
|Camden Porter
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|15
|Trafton Russell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Christopher Caswell
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Graham Siltz
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Hunter Burpee
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|50
|Andrew Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Brennan Burpee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|44
|16
|13
|3
|9
|14
Machias
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Lucas Robicheau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brady Hatt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jayden Rhoades
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Hayden Blake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ethan Foss
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ethan Libby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kamden Demerest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bobby Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kyle Anderson
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Shane Feeney
|1
|14
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|32
|Ryse Moholland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kason Ferguson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Caleb Norton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kashman Feeney
|1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|TOTALS
|1
|37
|10
|10
|-
|17
|23