2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #1 Machias 44-37 for Class D North Boy’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors knocked off the #1 Machias Bulldogs 44-37 to win the Class D North Boy's Championship on Saturday morning February 26th.

The Warriors took a 8-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 30-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Brothers,Dylan and Hunter Burpee each had 12 points. Camden Porter finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Dylan Burpee and 1 by Camden Porter.

Machias was led by Shane Feeney who had 14 points. Kashman Feeney had 9 points. Machias was 17-23 from the free throw line but didn't make a 3-pointer in the game.

Southern Aroostook will now play for the Gold Ball in the State Championship Game on Saturday March 5th at 2:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Southern Aroostook Boys 8 9 13 14 44 Machias Boys 2 4 15 16 37

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Drake Weston 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 Andrew Chambers 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ethan Collier 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Dylan Burpee 12 4 2 2 2 4 14 Camden Porter 10 3 2 1 3 5 15 Trafton Russell 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Christopher Caswell 4 2 2 0 0 0 32 Graham Siltz 4 2 2 0 0 1 40 Hunter Burpee 12 5 5 0 2 2 50 Andrew Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 Brennan Burpee 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 44 16 13 3 9 14

Machias

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Lucas Robicheau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brady Hatt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jayden Rhoades 1 3 0 0 0 3 4 5 Hayden Blake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ethan Foss 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 12 Ethan Libby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kamden Demerest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Bobby Richardson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Kyle Anderson 1 7 3 3 0 1 1 30 Shane Feeney 1 14 3 3 0 8 10 32 Ryse Moholland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Kason Ferguson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Caleb Norton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Kashman Feeney 1 9 2 2 0 5 8 TOTALS 1 37 10 10 - 17 23