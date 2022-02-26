#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #1 Machias 44-37 for Class D North Boy&#8217;s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Southern Aroostook Boys Defeat #1 Machias 44-37 for Class D North Boy’s Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors knocked off the #1 Machias Bulldogs 44-37 to win the Class D North Boy's Championship on Saturday morning February 26th.

The Warriors took a 8-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 30-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 3 players in double figures. Brothers,Dylan and Hunter Burpee each had 12 points. Camden Porter finished with 10 points. The Warriors were 9-14 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Dylan Burpee and 1 by Camden Porter.

Machias was led by Shane Feeney who had 14 points. Kashman Feeney had 9 points. Machias was 17-23 from the free throw line but didn't make a 3-pointer in the game.

Southern Aroostook will now play for the Gold Ball in the State Championship Game on Saturday March 5th at 2:45 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Line Score

1234T
Southern Aroostook Boys89131444
Machias Boys24151637

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Drake Weston200022
3Andrew Chambers000000
4Ethan Collier000000
5Dylan Burpee1242224
14Camden Porter1032135
15Trafton Russell000000
23Christopher Caswell422000
32Graham Siltz422001
40Hunter Burpee1255022
50Andrew Lewis000000
54Brennan Burpee000000
TOTALS4416133914

Machias

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lucas Robicheau0000000
2Brady Hatt0000000
4Jayden Rhoades1300034
5Hayden Blake0000000
10Ethan Foss1422000
12Ethan Libby0000000
21Kamden Demerest0000000
22Bobby Richardson0000000
24Kyle Anderson1733011
30Shane Feeney114330810
32Ryse Moholland0000000
33Kason Ferguson0000000
34Caleb Norton0000000
40Kashman Feeney1922058
TOTALS1371010-1723

Southern Aroostook - Machias Class D Northern Maine Boy's Championship

The #1 Machias Bulldogs took on the #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors for the Class D Northern Maine Boy's Championship on Saturday morning, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top