20 UMaine Hockey Beats Merrimack 2-1 [VIDEO]

The #20 UMaine Black Bears beat the Merrimack Warriors 2-1 on the road Friday night.

Maine outshot Merrimack 19-14, with a 7-5 shot on goal advantage in the 1st Period, but the game was scoreless.

Maine drew 1st blood, scoring with just 1:03 gone in the 2nd Period. Lynden Breen scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau.

In the 3rd Period Maine scored again with 10:44 gone. Bradly Nadeau scored, assisted by his brother Josh Nadeau.

Merrimack scored with 51 seconds left in the game, on a powerplay. The goal was scored by Matt Copponi, assisted by Zach Bookman.

Maine outshot Merrimack 60-50, but Merrimack led in the shots on goal 26-22.

Merrimack was 1-2 on the powerplay, while Maine was 0-1.

Maine is now 4-1-0 overall, and 1-0 in Hockey East. Merrimack is now 3-3-0 overall and 0-1 in Hickey East.

Maine and Merrimack will meet on Saturday night, November 4th for the 2nd game of the weekend series. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine returns home to The Alfond net weekend, for 2 games with Boston College, November 10th and 11th. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. each night.

Thanks to Dale Jellison for the photo!