Here are the 2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams. Congratulations to all!

Player of the Year - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy

Coach of the Year - Gus LeBlanc - Poland

Assistant Coach of the Year - John Tefft - Lisbon

Offense

First Team

Quarterback - Wyatt Rayfield - Foxcroft Academy

Running Back - Dominic Trout - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Running Back - Jordan Knighton - Freeport

Running Back - Colby Levasseur - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Wide Receiver - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy

Wide Receiver - Nick White - Freeport

Tight End - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Offensive Line - David (DJ) Scheel - Foxcroft Academy

Offensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy

Offensive Line - Isaac Oliveira - Winthop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Offensive Line - Cort Lefebvre - Freeport

Offensive Line - Owen Smith - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Offensive Line - Landon DeWildt - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Second Team

Quarterback - Aidan Heath - Freeport

Running Back - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Running Back - Brady Martin - Poland

Running Back - Josh Carter - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Wide Receiver - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy

Wide Receiver - Maverick Swan - Oak Hill

Tight End - Max Peters - Freeport

Offensive Line - Jack Caruso - Foxcroft Academy

Offensive Line - Mson Courtney - Madison/Carrabec/Valley

Offensive Line - Nick Boyd - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Offensive Line - RJ McKenzie - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Offensive Line - Matt Gagne - Freeport

Offensive Line - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Special Teams

First Team

Kemsley Marsters - Foxcroft Academy

Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec/Valley

Second Team

Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Defense

First Team

Safety - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy

Safety - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Cornerback - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy

Cornerback - Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale

Linebacker - Cameron Chase - Foxcroft Academy

Linebacker - Dominic Trott - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale

Linebacker - Regan Cohen - Pland

Linebacker - Max Peters - Freeport

Defensive Line - David Scheel - Foxcroft Academy

Defensive Line - Mike Phillips - Poland

Defensive Line - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Second Team

Safety - Brady Martin - Poland

Cornerback - Brode Strout - Madison/Carrebec valley

Cornerback - Zach Norman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Linebacker - James Coffin - Freeport

Linebacker - Robby Feeney - Winthrop/.Monmouth/Hall Dale

Linebacker - Connor Turcotte - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Linebacker - Jack Ramich - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Defensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy

Defensive Line - Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Defensive Line - Nate Tibbits - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Defensive Line - Avry Jones - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Defensive Line - Nick Aube - Poland

Honorable Mention

David Ulrickson - Freeport

Teddy Peters - Freeport

Jacon Benjamon - Freeport

Cooper DeLois - Freeport

Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Brayden Stubbert - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Barrett Perkins - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Isaac Oliveira - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Kolby Reynolds - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Hunter Drew - Oak Hill

Adam Hinkley - Oak Hill

Kaiden Delano - Oak Hill

Colton Davis - Oak Hill

Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland

Brady Lawrence - Poland

Eli Alexander- Poland

Shane Yorkey - Poland

Isaac Ramsdell - Poland

Ben Ridley - Lisbon

Ethayn Roberts - Lisbon

Garret Chase - Foxcroft Academy

Logan Walton - Foxcroft Academy

Devin Henderson - Foxcroft Academy

Jackson Smith - Foxcroft Academy

Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec Valley

Nathan Comforth - Madison/Carrabec Valley

Trevor Donahue - Madison/Carrabec Valley

Mason Courtney - Madison/Carrabec Valley

Pablo Giddings - Madison/Carrabec Valley

Syre Bonita - Badison/Carrabec Valley

Zane Baker - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Nathan Butler - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Will Cashman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian

Anes Omar - John Bapst/Bangor Christain

All-Academic

Parker Hackett - Poland

Brady Martin - Poland

Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland

Shane Yorkey - Poland

Mason Brousseau - Poland

Michael Phillips - Poland

Ludovico Torresin - John Bapst

Zach Norman - John Bapst

Zane Baker - John Bapst

Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst

Maverick Swan - Oak Hill

Noah Lattin - Madison

Jordan Knighton - Freeport

Cort Lefebvre - Freeport

