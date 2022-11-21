2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams

2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams

Here are the 2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams. Congratulations to all!

  • Player of the Year - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
  • Coach of the Year - Gus LeBlanc - Poland
  • Assistant Coach of the Year - John Tefft - Lisbon

Offense

First Team

  • Quarterback - Wyatt Rayfield - Foxcroft Academy
  • Running Back - Dominic Trout - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Running Back - Jordan Knighton - Freeport
  • Running Back - Colby Levasseur - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Wide Receiver - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
  • Wide Receiver - Nick White - Freeport
  • Tight End - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Offensive Line - David (DJ) Scheel - Foxcroft Academy
  • Offensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy
  • Offensive Line - Isaac Oliveira - Winthop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Offensive Line - Cort Lefebvre - Freeport
  • Offensive Line - Owen Smith - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Offensive Line - Landon DeWildt - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Second Team

  • Quarterback - Aidan Heath - Freeport
  • Running Back - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Running Back - Brady Martin - Poland
  • Running Back - Josh Carter - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Wide Receiver - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
  • Wide Receiver - Maverick Swan - Oak Hill
  • Tight End - Max Peters - Freeport
  • Offensive Line - Jack Caruso - Foxcroft Academy
  • Offensive Line - Mson Courtney - Madison/Carrabec/Valley
  • Offensive Line - Nick Boyd - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Offensive Line - RJ McKenzie - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Offensive Line - Matt Gagne - Freeport
  • Offensive Line - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Special Teams

First Team

  • Kemsley Marsters - Foxcroft Academy
  • Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec/Valley

Second Team

  • Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale

Defense

First Team

  • Safety - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
  • Safety - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Cornerback - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
  • Cornerback - Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale
  • Linebacker - Cameron Chase - Foxcroft Academy
  • Linebacker - Dominic Trott - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale
  • Linebacker - Regan Cohen - Pland
  • Linebacker - Max Peters - Freeport
  • Defensive Line - David Scheel - Foxcroft Academy
  • Defensive Line - Mike Phillips - Poland
  • Defensive Line - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic

Second Team

  • Safety - Brady Martin - Poland
  • Cornerback - Brode Strout - Madison/Carrebec valley
  • Cornerback - Zach Norman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Linebacker - James Coffin - Freeport
  • Linebacker - Robby Feeney - Winthrop/.Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Linebacker - Connor Turcotte  - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Linebacker - Jack Ramich - Lisbon/St. Dominic
  • Defensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy
  • Defensive Line - Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Defensive Line - Nate Tibbits - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Defensive Line - Avry Jones - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Defensive Line - Nick Aube - Poland

Honorable Mention

  • David Ulrickson - Freeport
  • Teddy Peters - Freeport
  • Jacon Benjamon - Freeport
  • Cooper DeLois - Freeport
  • Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Brayden Stubbert - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Barrett Perkins - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Isaac Oliveira - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Kolby Reynolds - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
  • Hunter Drew - Oak Hill
  • Adam Hinkley - Oak Hill
  • Kaiden Delano - Oak Hill
  • Colton Davis - Oak Hill
  • Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland
  • Brady Lawrence - Poland
  • Eli Alexander- Poland
  • Shane Yorkey - Poland
  • Isaac Ramsdell - Poland
  • Ben Ridley - Lisbon
  • Ethayn Roberts - Lisbon
  • Garret Chase - Foxcroft Academy
  • Logan Walton - Foxcroft Academy
  • Devin Henderson - Foxcroft Academy
  • Jackson Smith - Foxcroft Academy
  • Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec Valley
  • Nathan Comforth - Madison/Carrabec Valley
  • Trevor Donahue - Madison/Carrabec Valley
  • Mason Courtney - Madison/Carrabec Valley
  • Pablo Giddings - Madison/Carrabec Valley
  • Syre Bonita - Badison/Carrabec Valley
  • Zane Baker - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Nathan Butler - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Will Cashman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
  • Anes Omar - John Bapst/Bangor Christain

All-Academic

  • Parker Hackett - Poland
  • Brady Martin - Poland
  • Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland
  • Shane Yorkey - Poland
  • Mason Brousseau - Poland
  • Michael Phillips - Poland
  • Ludovico Torresin - John Bapst
  • Zach Norman - John Bapst
  • Zane Baker - John Bapst
  • Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst
  • Maverick Swan - Oak Hill
  • Noah Lattin - Madison
  • Jordan Knighton - Freeport
  • Cort Lefebvre - Freeport
