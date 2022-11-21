2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams
Here are the 2022 Campbell Conference Class D All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams. Congratulations to all!
- Player of the Year - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
- Coach of the Year - Gus LeBlanc - Poland
- Assistant Coach of the Year - John Tefft - Lisbon
Offense
First Team
- Quarterback - Wyatt Rayfield - Foxcroft Academy
- Running Back - Dominic Trout - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Running Back - Jordan Knighton - Freeport
- Running Back - Colby Levasseur - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Wide Receiver - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
- Wide Receiver - Nick White - Freeport
- Tight End - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Offensive Line - David (DJ) Scheel - Foxcroft Academy
- Offensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy
- Offensive Line - Isaac Oliveira - Winthop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Offensive Line - Cort Lefebvre - Freeport
- Offensive Line - Owen Smith - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Offensive Line - Landon DeWildt - Lisbon/St. Dominic
Second Team
- Quarterback - Aidan Heath - Freeport
- Running Back - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Running Back - Brady Martin - Poland
- Running Back - Josh Carter - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Wide Receiver - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
- Wide Receiver - Maverick Swan - Oak Hill
- Tight End - Max Peters - Freeport
- Offensive Line - Jack Caruso - Foxcroft Academy
- Offensive Line - Mson Courtney - Madison/Carrabec/Valley
- Offensive Line - Nick Boyd - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Offensive Line - RJ McKenzie - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Offensive Line - Matt Gagne - Freeport
- Offensive Line - Lisbon/St. Dominic
Special Teams
First Team
- Kemsley Marsters - Foxcroft Academy
- Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec/Valley
Second Team
- Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
Defense
First Team
- Safety - Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy
- Safety - Logun McMahon - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Cornerback - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
- Cornerback - Nick Keezer - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale
- Linebacker - Cameron Chase - Foxcroft Academy
- Linebacker - Dominic Trott - Winthrop/Momouth/Hall Dale
- Linebacker - Regan Cohen - Pland
- Linebacker - Max Peters - Freeport
- Defensive Line - David Scheel - Foxcroft Academy
- Defensive Line - Mike Phillips - Poland
- Defensive Line - Canaan Cameron - Lisbon/St. Dominic
Second Team
- Safety - Brady Martin - Poland
- Cornerback - Brode Strout - Madison/Carrebec valley
- Cornerback - Zach Norman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Linebacker - James Coffin - Freeport
- Linebacker - Robby Feeney - Winthrop/.Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Linebacker - Connor Turcotte - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Linebacker - Jack Ramich - Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Defensive Line - Hunter McSorley - Foxcroft Academy
- Defensive Line - Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Defensive Line - Nate Tibbits - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Defensive Line - Avry Jones - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Defensive Line - Nick Aube - Poland
Honorable Mention
- David Ulrickson - Freeport
- Teddy Peters - Freeport
- Jacon Benjamon - Freeport
- Cooper DeLois - Freeport
- Robby Feeney - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Brayden Stubbert - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Barrett Perkins - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Isaac Oliveira - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Kolby Reynolds - Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale
- Hunter Drew - Oak Hill
- Adam Hinkley - Oak Hill
- Kaiden Delano - Oak Hill
- Colton Davis - Oak Hill
- Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland
- Brady Lawrence - Poland
- Eli Alexander- Poland
- Shane Yorkey - Poland
- Isaac Ramsdell - Poland
- Ben Ridley - Lisbon
- Ethayn Roberts - Lisbon
- Garret Chase - Foxcroft Academy
- Logan Walton - Foxcroft Academy
- Devin Henderson - Foxcroft Academy
- Jackson Smith - Foxcroft Academy
- Noah Lattin - Madison/Carrabec Valley
- Nathan Comforth - Madison/Carrabec Valley
- Trevor Donahue - Madison/Carrabec Valley
- Mason Courtney - Madison/Carrabec Valley
- Pablo Giddings - Madison/Carrabec Valley
- Syre Bonita - Badison/Carrabec Valley
- Zane Baker - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Nathan Butler - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Will Cashman - John Bapst/Bangor Christian
- Anes Omar - John Bapst/Bangor Christain
All-Academic
- Parker Hackett - Poland
- Brady Martin - Poland
- Lagan O'Driscoll - Poland
- Shane Yorkey - Poland
- Mason Brousseau - Poland
- Michael Phillips - Poland
- Ludovico Torresin - John Bapst
- Zach Norman - John Bapst
- Zane Baker - John Bapst
- Nolan Mitchell - John Bapst
- Maverick Swan - Oak Hill
- Noah Lattin - Madison
- Jordan Knighton - Freeport
- Cort Lefebvre - Freeport
