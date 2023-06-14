2023 KVAC Girls and Boys Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released the Girl's and Boy's Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams on Tuesday, June 13th. Congratulations to all!

Girls Class A All-Conference

First Team

  • 1st Singles - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick
  • 2nd Singles - Eliza Nickelson - Camden Hills
  • 3rd Singles - Bella Tanis - Brewer
  • 1st Doubles - Jenna McQuarrie/Charlee Laffey - Brewer
  • 2nd Doubles - Molly Tefft/Izzy Leitzell - Brunswick

2nd Team

  • 1st Singles - Mya Vincent - Edward Little
  • 2nd Singles - Ellie Meserve - Brunswick
  • 3rd Singles - Sadie Levy - Brunswick and Hattie Moss - Camden Hills
  • 1st Doubles - Hazel Goodwin/Beatrice Elmore - Brunswick
  • 2nd Doubles - Kate Brydges/Maddy Cote - Brewer

Player of the Year - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick ; Coach of the Year - Jayson Adams - Brewer

Class B Girls All-Conference

1st Team

  • 1st Singles - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner
  • 2nd Singles - Allison Anich - Waterville
  • 3rd Singles - London Hunter - Lincoln Academy
  • 1st Doubles - Isobel Peterson/Olive Siegel - Lincoln Academy
  • 2nd Doubles - Skylah Talon/Taylor Doane - Waterville

2nd Team

  • 1st Singles - Claire Dwyer - Maranacook
  • 2nd Singles - Mary Hatt - Maranacook
  • 3rd Singles - Cassidy McCormack - Maranacook
  • 1st Doubles - Ava Smith/Amya Braley - MCI
  • 2nd Doubles - Hayden Freeman/Molly Woodford - Maranacook

Player of the Year - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner, Coach of the Year - Kirk Cooper - Cony

Boys Class A 

1st Team

  • 1st Singles - Jonah Chen - Edward Little
  • 2nd Singles - Calvin Vincent - Edward Little
  • 3rd Singles - Dominic Clifford - Skowhegan
  • 1st Doubles - Cam Herrick/Asa Stroman - Skowhegan
  • 2nd Doubles - Charlie Nicolet/Max Gunzeln - Camden Hills

2nd Team

  • 1st Singles - Drake Turcotte - Skowhegan
  • 2nd Singles - Mattia Rota - Skowhegan
  • 3rd Singles - Wilson Fedarko - Camden Hills
  • 1st Doubles - Will Farschon/Luke Vazdauskas - Brunswick
  • 2nd Doubles - Elijah Hoeft/Lincoln Tierney - Mt. Blue

Player of the Year - Jonah Chen - Edward Little; Coach of the Year - Dan Riley - Skowhegan

Boys Class B

1st Team

  • 1st Singles - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley
  • 2nd Singles - Rath Schoenthal - Lincoln Academy
  • 3rd Singles - Eli Melanson - Lincoln Academy
  • 1st Doubles - Lucas Puig/Gerard Vila - Lincoln Academy
  • 2nd Doubles - Noah D'Souza/Moritz Scholze - Morse

2nd Team

  • 1st Singles - Casey Duncan - Lincoln Academy
  • 2nd Singles - Cole Bazakas - Waterville
  • 3rd Singles - Nicholas Poulin - Waterville
  • 1st Doubles - Hudson Holstrom/Harry Holmstrom - MCI
  • 2nd Doubles - Colby Tardif/Trevor Tardif - Waterville

Player of the Year - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley; Coach of the Year - Kyle Holmstrom - MCI

Girls's All-Academic Team

  • Bangor - Ellis Nichols, Emily Rutherford, Gabrielle Samuels, Clasina Van Amerongen
  • Brewer - Charlee Laffey, Kayla Lockhart, Jenna McQuarrie, Isabella Tannis
  • Brunswick - Shannon Flannagan, Helen Maher
  • Camden Hills - Zoe Hansen, Ilanna Lam, Julia Russell, Amelie Wold
  • Edward Little - Mya Vincetn
  • Hampden Academy - Melina Glauch
  • Lewiston - Gizela Ernesto, Emily Omiecinski, Whitney Perkins
  • Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Mia DiGirolamo, Elizabeth Hardy, Emma Lavenson, Paige Lefestey, Ruby Marden, Penelope Minkel, Emma Wiswell
  • Mt. Ararat - Piper Dedek, Vlayta Dubois, Sydney Dufresne, Lydia Monks
  • Mt. Blue - Amelie Eichler, Quintessa Marcotte, Leea Mayhew, Leonie Schubert, Anna Surkau
  • Oxford Hills - Anyah Fields, Fiona Priola, Anna Chalout, Brianna Farrar, Evelyn LaComb, Tori Luz
  • Skowhegan - Kaitlyn Johndro, Catherine Kelso
  • Belfast - Ludovica Clerici, Maxine Hollebeke, Maiara Rebordao, Savannah Springer
  • Cony - Malak Alkattea, Ayanna Goonesekere, Kaitlyn Henry, Kara Stelly
  • Erskine Academy - Lilly Fredette, Lily Mathews, Kayla Peaslee
  • Gardiner - Cassidy Clark, Gabrielle Grant, Morgan Millett
  • Lincoln Academy - Clare Colburn, Paula Moreno-Lejarrag, Isobel Peterson
  • MCI - Lisa Poletto, Hannah Rodriguez, Ava Smith, Marta Weinstein,
  • Maranacook - Jaden Bryant, Mary Hatt
  • Oceanside - Ava Carpenter
  • Waterville - Allison Anich, Robyn Brochu, Karin Zimba
  • Winslow - Lainey Bell, Audrey Dolley, Kylee Hernandez, Hunter Lee, Alexis Trask, Sabrina York

Boy's All-Academic Team

  • Camden Hills - Aiden Aselton, Avery Hackett, Lucas Wyman, Micah Mosheyev, Oliver Kydd, Samuel VanLonkhuyzen, Wilson Fedarko
  • Edward Little - Jonah Chen, Richard Romano
  • Hampden Academy - Andrew Lyons, Cole Bruen, Finn Castrucci, Peter Verhar
  • Lewiston - Benjamin Cloutier, Ehtan Gousse, Jack Kahan
  • Mt. Blue - Carson Zundel
  • Belfast - Noah Allen, Firdavskhon Babaev, Brendan Coates, Izik Marriner, Vadym Musiienko, Zach Sanderson, Elijah Slaughter, Zeke Slaughter
  • Erskine Academy - Carson Appel, Cooper Grondin, Emmet Lani-Caputo, Zephyr Lani-Caputo, Malachi Lowery
  • Gardiner - Shawn Jiminez
  • Waterville - Cole Bazakas, Asher Grazulis, Ethan Hobart, Cameron Murphy, Nicholas Poulin, Logan Tardif

 

