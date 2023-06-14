2023 KVAC Girls and Boys Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released the Girl's and Boy's Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams on Tuesday, June 13th. Congratulations to all!

(Please note if there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP)P

Girls Class A All-Conference

First Team

1st Singles - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick

2nd Singles - Eliza Nickelson - Camden Hills

3rd Singles - Bella Tanis - Brewer

1st Doubles - Jenna McQuarrie/Charlee Laffey - Brewer

2nd Doubles - Molly Tefft/Izzy Leitzell - Brunswick

2nd Team

1st Singles - Mya Vincent - Edward Little

2nd Singles - Ellie Meserve - Brunswick

3rd Singles - Sadie Levy - Brunswick and Hattie Moss - Camden Hills

1st Doubles - Hazel Goodwin/Beatrice Elmore - Brunswick

2nd Doubles - Kate Brydges/Maddy Cote - Brewer

Player of the Year - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick ; Coach of the Year - Jayson Adams - Brewer

Class B Girls All-Conference

1st Team

1st Singles - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner

2nd Singles - Allison Anich - Waterville

3rd Singles - London Hunter - Lincoln Academy

1st Doubles - Isobel Peterson/Olive Siegel - Lincoln Academy

2nd Doubles - Skylah Talon/Taylor Doane - Waterville

2nd Team

1st Singles - Claire Dwyer - Maranacook

2nd Singles - Mary Hatt - Maranacook

3rd Singles - Cassidy McCormack - Maranacook

1st Doubles - Ava Smith/Amya Braley - MCI

2nd Doubles - Hayden Freeman/Molly Woodford - Maranacook

Player of the Year - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner, Coach of the Year - Kirk Cooper - Cony

Boys Class A

1st Team

1st Singles - Jonah Chen - Edward Little

2nd Singles - Calvin Vincent - Edward Little

3rd Singles - Dominic Clifford - Skowhegan

1st Doubles - Cam Herrick/Asa Stroman - Skowhegan

2nd Doubles - Charlie Nicolet/Max Gunzeln - Camden Hills

2nd Team

1st Singles - Drake Turcotte - Skowhegan

2nd Singles - Mattia Rota - Skowhegan

3rd Singles - Wilson Fedarko - Camden Hills

1st Doubles - Will Farschon/Luke Vazdauskas - Brunswick

2nd Doubles - Elijah Hoeft/Lincoln Tierney - Mt. Blue

Player of the Year - Jonah Chen - Edward Little; Coach of the Year - Dan Riley - Skowhegan

Boys Class B

1st Team

1st Singles - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley

2nd Singles - Rath Schoenthal - Lincoln Academy

3rd Singles - Eli Melanson - Lincoln Academy

1st Doubles - Lucas Puig/Gerard Vila - Lincoln Academy

2nd Doubles - Noah D'Souza/Moritz Scholze - Morse

2nd Team

1st Singles - Casey Duncan - Lincoln Academy

2nd Singles - Cole Bazakas - Waterville

3rd Singles - Nicholas Poulin - Waterville

1st Doubles - Hudson Holstrom/Harry Holmstrom - MCI

2nd Doubles - Colby Tardif/Trevor Tardif - Waterville

Player of the Year - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley; Coach of the Year - Kyle Holmstrom - MCI

Girls's All-Academic Team

Bangor - Ellis Nichols, Emily Rutherford, Gabrielle Samuels, Clasina Van Amerongen

Brewer - Charlee Laffey, Kayla Lockhart, Jenna McQuarrie, Isabella Tannis

Brunswick - Shannon Flannagan, Helen Maher

Camden Hills - Zoe Hansen, Ilanna Lam, Julia Russell, Amelie Wold

Edward Little - Mya Vincetn

Hampden Academy - Melina Glauch

Lewiston - Gizela Ernesto, Emily Omiecinski, Whitney Perkins

Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Mia DiGirolamo, Elizabeth Hardy, Emma Lavenson, Paige Lefestey, Ruby Marden, Penelope Minkel, Emma Wiswell

Mt. Ararat - Piper Dedek, Vlayta Dubois, Sydney Dufresne, Lydia Monks

Mt. Blue - Amelie Eichler, Quintessa Marcotte, Leea Mayhew, Leonie Schubert, Anna Surkau

Oxford Hills - Anyah Fields, Fiona Priola, Anna Chalout, Brianna Farrar, Evelyn LaComb, Tori Luz

Skowhegan - Kaitlyn Johndro, Catherine Kelso

Belfast - Ludovica Clerici, Maxine Hollebeke, Maiara Rebordao, Savannah Springer

Cony - Malak Alkattea, Ayanna Goonesekere, Kaitlyn Henry, Kara Stelly

Erskine Academy - Lilly Fredette, Lily Mathews, Kayla Peaslee

Gardiner - Cassidy Clark, Gabrielle Grant, Morgan Millett

Lincoln Academy - Clare Colburn, Paula Moreno-Lejarrag, Isobel Peterson

MCI - Lisa Poletto, Hannah Rodriguez, Ava Smith, Marta Weinstein,

Maranacook - Jaden Bryant, Mary Hatt

Oceanside - Ava Carpenter

Waterville - Allison Anich, Robyn Brochu, Karin Zimba

Winslow - Lainey Bell, Audrey Dolley, Kylee Hernandez, Hunter Lee, Alexis Trask, Sabrina York

Boy's All-Academic Team