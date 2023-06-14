2023 KVAC Girls and Boys Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released the Girl's and Boy's Class A and B All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams on Tuesday, June 13th. Congratulations to all!
(Please note if there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP)P
Girls Class A All-Conference
First Team
- 1st Singles - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick
- 2nd Singles - Eliza Nickelson - Camden Hills
- 3rd Singles - Bella Tanis - Brewer
- 1st Doubles - Jenna McQuarrie/Charlee Laffey - Brewer
- 2nd Doubles - Molly Tefft/Izzy Leitzell - Brunswick
2nd Team
- 1st Singles - Mya Vincent - Edward Little
- 2nd Singles - Ellie Meserve - Brunswick
- 3rd Singles - Sadie Levy - Brunswick and Hattie Moss - Camden Hills
- 1st Doubles - Hazel Goodwin/Beatrice Elmore - Brunswick
- 2nd Doubles - Kate Brydges/Maddy Cote - Brewer
Player of the Year - Cordelia Meserve - Brunswick ; Coach of the Year - Jayson Adams - Brewer
Class B Girls All-Conference
1st Team
- 1st Singles - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner
- 2nd Singles - Allison Anich - Waterville
- 3rd Singles - London Hunter - Lincoln Academy
- 1st Doubles - Isobel Peterson/Olive Siegel - Lincoln Academy
- 2nd Doubles - Skylah Talon/Taylor Doane - Waterville
2nd Team
- 1st Singles - Claire Dwyer - Maranacook
- 2nd Singles - Mary Hatt - Maranacook
- 3rd Singles - Cassidy McCormack - Maranacook
- 1st Doubles - Ava Smith/Amya Braley - MCI
- 2nd Doubles - Hayden Freeman/Molly Woodford - Maranacook
Player of the Year - Haylie Peacock - Gardiner, Coach of the Year - Kirk Cooper - Cony
Boys Class A
1st Team
- 1st Singles - Jonah Chen - Edward Little
- 2nd Singles - Calvin Vincent - Edward Little
- 3rd Singles - Dominic Clifford - Skowhegan
- 1st Doubles - Cam Herrick/Asa Stroman - Skowhegan
- 2nd Doubles - Charlie Nicolet/Max Gunzeln - Camden Hills
2nd Team
- 1st Singles - Drake Turcotte - Skowhegan
- 2nd Singles - Mattia Rota - Skowhegan
- 3rd Singles - Wilson Fedarko - Camden Hills
- 1st Doubles - Will Farschon/Luke Vazdauskas - Brunswick
- 2nd Doubles - Elijah Hoeft/Lincoln Tierney - Mt. Blue
Player of the Year - Jonah Chen - Edward Little; Coach of the Year - Dan Riley - Skowhegan
Boys Class B
1st Team
- 1st Singles - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley
- 2nd Singles - Rath Schoenthal - Lincoln Academy
- 3rd Singles - Eli Melanson - Lincoln Academy
- 1st Doubles - Lucas Puig/Gerard Vila - Lincoln Academy
- 2nd Doubles - Noah D'Souza/Moritz Scholze - Morse
2nd Team
- 1st Singles - Casey Duncan - Lincoln Academy
- 2nd Singles - Cole Bazakas - Waterville
- 3rd Singles - Nicholas Poulin - Waterville
- 1st Doubles - Hudson Holstrom/Harry Holmstrom - MCI
- 2nd Doubles - Colby Tardif/Trevor Tardif - Waterville
Player of the Year - Isaac Swain - Medomak Valley; Coach of the Year - Kyle Holmstrom - MCI
Girls's All-Academic Team
- Bangor - Ellis Nichols, Emily Rutherford, Gabrielle Samuels, Clasina Van Amerongen
- Brewer - Charlee Laffey, Kayla Lockhart, Jenna McQuarrie, Isabella Tannis
- Brunswick - Shannon Flannagan, Helen Maher
- Camden Hills - Zoe Hansen, Ilanna Lam, Julia Russell, Amelie Wold
- Edward Little - Mya Vincetn
- Hampden Academy - Melina Glauch
- Lewiston - Gizela Ernesto, Emily Omiecinski, Whitney Perkins
- Messalonskee - Cara DiGirolamo, Mia DiGirolamo, Elizabeth Hardy, Emma Lavenson, Paige Lefestey, Ruby Marden, Penelope Minkel, Emma Wiswell
- Mt. Ararat - Piper Dedek, Vlayta Dubois, Sydney Dufresne, Lydia Monks
- Mt. Blue - Amelie Eichler, Quintessa Marcotte, Leea Mayhew, Leonie Schubert, Anna Surkau
- Oxford Hills - Anyah Fields, Fiona Priola, Anna Chalout, Brianna Farrar, Evelyn LaComb, Tori Luz
- Skowhegan - Kaitlyn Johndro, Catherine Kelso
- Belfast - Ludovica Clerici, Maxine Hollebeke, Maiara Rebordao, Savannah Springer
- Cony - Malak Alkattea, Ayanna Goonesekere, Kaitlyn Henry, Kara Stelly
- Erskine Academy - Lilly Fredette, Lily Mathews, Kayla Peaslee
- Gardiner - Cassidy Clark, Gabrielle Grant, Morgan Millett
- Lincoln Academy - Clare Colburn, Paula Moreno-Lejarrag, Isobel Peterson
- MCI - Lisa Poletto, Hannah Rodriguez, Ava Smith, Marta Weinstein,
- Maranacook - Jaden Bryant, Mary Hatt
- Oceanside - Ava Carpenter
- Waterville - Allison Anich, Robyn Brochu, Karin Zimba
- Winslow - Lainey Bell, Audrey Dolley, Kylee Hernandez, Hunter Lee, Alexis Trask, Sabrina York
Boy's All-Academic Team
- Camden Hills - Aiden Aselton, Avery Hackett, Lucas Wyman, Micah Mosheyev, Oliver Kydd, Samuel VanLonkhuyzen, Wilson Fedarko
- Edward Little - Jonah Chen, Richard Romano
- Hampden Academy - Andrew Lyons, Cole Bruen, Finn Castrucci, Peter Verhar
- Lewiston - Benjamin Cloutier, Ehtan Gousse, Jack Kahan
- Mt. Blue - Carson Zundel
- Belfast - Noah Allen, Firdavskhon Babaev, Brendan Coates, Izik Marriner, Vadym Musiienko, Zach Sanderson, Elijah Slaughter, Zeke Slaughter
- Erskine Academy - Carson Appel, Cooper Grondin, Emmet Lani-Caputo, Zephyr Lani-Caputo, Malachi Lowery
- Gardiner - Shawn Jiminez
- Waterville - Cole Bazakas, Asher Grazulis, Ethan Hobart, Cameron Murphy, Nicholas Poulin, Logan Tardif