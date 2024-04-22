Ellsworth Girls Tennis Beats Old Town 5-0

The Ellsworth Girls Tennis Team beat the Old Town Coyotes 5-0 at Ellsworth High School on Monday, April 22nd.

Here are the results

1st Singles - Megan Jordan beat Allyson Caron 8-2

2nd Singles - Miah Coffin beat Lily Mickel 8-0

3rd Singles - Whitney Clarke beat Harley Meridath 8-0

1st Doubles - Brynn Stevenson/Shae Carter beat Aliyah Curtis/Sophia Morgan 8-4

2nd Doubles - Bo Barrett /Elise Sargent beat Martie LeClair/Ainsley Whalen 8-1

