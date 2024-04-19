MDI Boys Tennis Beats Hampden Academy 3-2, Bronco Girls Win 5-0

Hampden Academy hosted the MDI Tennis Teams on Friday, April 19th with the Hampden Academy Girls winning 5-0 while the MDI Boys won 3-2.

Here are the individual match results.

Girls

1st Singles Zoe Castrucci (HA) beat Eliza Levin 8-1

2nd Singles Tess Castrucci (HA) beat Julia Ramos 8-1

3rd Singles Chandler Smith (HA) won by forfeit

1st Doubles Lydia Hanich/Lucy Withee (HA) beat Maria Perconti/Erin Hollis 8-4

2nd Doubles Katleyn Adams/Sarah Sweeney (HA) beat Angela Zhang/Delilah Damon Dong 6-0

Boys

1st Singles Colin McKay (HA) beat Owen Kelly 8-3

2nd Singles Harrison Withee (HA) beat Jameson Weir 8-3

3rd Singles Bowdoin Allen (MDI) beat Bennet Moholland 8-0

1st Doubles Eli Hansbury/Kaden Sweet (MDI) won 8-4

2nd Doubles Alex Yeadon/Alex Oehmke (MDI) beat Alex Adams/Ryan McAlpine 8-1

Thanks to Molly Webster for the results!

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.