Old Town Sweeps Ellsworth 5-0 in Boy’s Tennis

The Old Town Coyotes swept the Ellsworth Eagle's Boy's Tennis Team in Ellsworth on Monday, April 22nd.

Here are the results

Singles:

1st: Kaiden Plourde def. Owen Frank 8-3

2nd: Kameron Plourde def. Grayson Mote 8-3

3rd: Bryson Madden def. Pablo Little-Siebold 8-2

Doubles:

1st: Teddy Stoup/Isaac Austin def. Noah Frost/Kobe Swett 8-1

2nd: Cameron Rackliffe/Isaac Tinkle def. Cooper Mitchell/Hector Orozco Delgado 8-1.

Ellsworth is now 0-1 while Old Town is 1-0.

The Eagles will play Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, April 24th.

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Matt Downs for the results.

