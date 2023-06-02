Changes Made to Northern Maine Regional Tennis Final Times
Because of the weather and conflicts with school's end of semester activities, graduations etc. changes have been made to the Northern Maine Regional Tennis Final Times on Saturday June 3rd.
Here is the Revised Schedule
NORTH REGIONAL TEAM TOURNAMENT FINALS
Saturday, June 3, 2023
C North Championship REPORT: 9:15 A.M. MATCHES START: 9:30 A.M. at Bates College (Wallach Tennis Center).
- Boys - #1 Orono vs. #2 Calais
- Girls - #1 Washington Academy vs. #6 Fort Kent
A North Championships REPORT: 12:45 P.M. MATCHES START: 1:00 P.M. at Bates College (Wallach Tennis Center).
- Boys - #1 Skowhegan vs. #2 Brunswick
- Girls - #1 Brunswick vs. #3 Camden Hills
B North Championships REPORT: 4:15 P.M. MATCHES START: 4:30 P.M. at Bates College (Wallach Tennis Center).
- Boys - #1 Mount Desert Island vs. #2 Foxcroft Academy
- Girls - #1 Waterville vs. #3 Foxcroft Academy
