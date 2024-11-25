2024 Maine Field Hockey Association All-State
Here are the 2024 Maine Field Hockey Association All-State Honorees. Congratulations to all!
- Belfast - Breanna Shorey, Ava Markham
- Biddeford - Mia Mariello, Aya Lagasse, Hannah Loranger, Eliza Doyon
- Brewer - Abbie Derosier, Jordin Williams, Allie Flagg
- Brunswick - Ella Duchette
- Camden Hills - Alison Sylvester
- Cheverus - Lucy Johnson, Joey Pompeo, Sydney Brunelle, Lillian Magda
- Cony - Caroline Hendrickson, Abby Morrill
- Dexter - Lexi Vafiades, McKenzie Clay
- Dirigo - Emily Woods
- Edward Little - Carly Wang
- Erskine Academy - Lily Clark
- Falmouth- Allison Sweetser
- Foxcroft Academy - Emma Bither
- Freeport - Emily Groves, Lizalyn Boudreau
- Gardiner - Brynnlea Chalsson, Gabi Sousa
- Gorham - Annabelle Collier, Madison Tibblas
- Gray-New Gloucester - Samantha Poulin
- Hall-Dale - Torie Tibbetts, Jade Graham
- Lawrence - Addison Battis, Maddie Niles
- Leavitt - Addie Twitchell, Isabelle Gates
- Lisbon - Payton Hoyle, Riley Hoyle
- Massabesic - Eliza Rogers, Paige Stephenson
- Messalonskee - Sophia Ventimiglia, Chloe Michaud
- Mt. Ararat - Lydia Hiltz, Kali Jundlins
- Nokomis - Myia SeeHusen
- Old Town - Natalie Fournier
- Orono - Carmen Miller
- Piscataquis - Molly Goodwin
- Poland - Ruby Taylor
- Portland - Emma Walsh
- Sanford - Audrey Payeur
- Scarborough - Sabrina Ocampo
- Skowhegan - Sydalia Savage, Ellie Quinn
- Spruce Mountain - Maddie Grimaldi
- Telstar - Rylee Cooper
- Thornton Academy -Cora Bolduc
- Windham - Zoe Dries
- Winthrop - Madeline Wager
- Yarmouth - Celia Zinman
The Miss Maine Field Hockey Finalists are Ayla Lagasse from Biddeford and Lucy Johnson from Cheverus.The winner will be announced at the Maine Field Hockey Association banquet on Sunday, December 8th.
