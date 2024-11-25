Here are the 2024 Maine Field Hockey Association All-State Honorees. Congratulations to all!

Belfast - Breanna Shorey, Ava Markham

Biddeford - Mia Mariello, Aya Lagasse, Hannah Loranger, Eliza Doyon

Brewer - Abbie Derosier, Jordin Williams, Allie Flagg

Brunswick - Ella Duchette

Camden Hills - Alison Sylvester

Cheverus - Lucy Johnson, Joey Pompeo, Sydney Brunelle, Lillian Magda

Cony - Caroline Hendrickson, Abby Morrill

Dexter - Lexi Vafiades, McKenzie Clay

Dirigo - Emily Woods

Edward Little - Carly Wang

Erskine Academy - Lily Clark

Falmouth- Allison Sweetser

Foxcroft Academy - Emma Bither

Freeport - Emily Groves, Lizalyn Boudreau

Gardiner - Brynnlea Chalsson, Gabi Sousa

Gorham - Annabelle Collier, Madison Tibblas

Gray-New Gloucester - Samantha Poulin

Hall-Dale - Torie Tibbetts, Jade Graham

Lawrence - Addison Battis, Maddie Niles

Leavitt - Addie Twitchell, Isabelle Gates

Lisbon - Payton Hoyle, Riley Hoyle

Massabesic - Eliza Rogers, Paige Stephenson

Messalonskee - Sophia Ventimiglia, Chloe Michaud

Mt. Ararat - Lydia Hiltz, Kali Jundlins

Nokomis - Myia SeeHusen

Old Town - Natalie Fournier

Orono - Carmen Miller

Piscataquis - Molly Goodwin

Poland - Ruby Taylor

Portland - Emma Walsh

Sanford - Audrey Payeur

Scarborough - Sabrina Ocampo

Skowhegan - Sydalia Savage, Ellie Quinn

Spruce Mountain - Maddie Grimaldi

Telstar - Rylee Cooper

Thornton Academy -Cora Bolduc

Windham - Zoe Dries

Winthrop - Madeline Wager

Yarmouth - Celia Zinman

The Miss Maine Field Hockey Finalists are Ayla Lagasse from Biddeford and Lucy Johnson from Cheverus.The winner will be announced at the Maine Field Hockey Association banquet on Sunday, December 8th.

If there are any misspellings please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com

