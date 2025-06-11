3 Bangor No-Hits #6 Brunswick 10-0

Freshman Caden Karam threw a 5-inning no-hitter at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, June 11th as the #3 Bangor Rams shutout the #6 Brunswick Dragons 10-0.

Karam struck out 8, and walked just 1. He needed just 66 pitches to pick up the win.

Gavin Glanville-True batting leadoff was 3-4, scoring 3 times. Teddy Stephenson was 1-2 with a solo home run. Kyle Johnson, Ethan Sproul and Jacoby Hardy each had a single for Bangor.

Bangor stole 6 bases, with Sproul swiping 3 bases. Johnson, Stephenson and Zack Cota each had a stolen base.

#3 Bangor will take on the winner of the Quarterfinal game between #7 Messalonskee (9-7) at #2 Mount Blue (11-5), which will be played on Thursday, June 12th. If Messalonskee wins, then Bangor will host the Eagles. If Mount Blue wins, then Bangor will travel to Farmington to take on Mount Blue in the Class A North Semifinals.

