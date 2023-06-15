3 Bucksport Beats #1 Mattanawcook Academy 16-1 to Win Class C North Regionals

The #3 Bucksport Golden Bucks beat the #1 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 16-1 on Wednesday, June 14th to win the Class C North Regional Finals and advance to play Monomouth Academy in the State Championship Game on Saturday, June 17th.

Bucksport wasted little time scoring putting up 3 runs on the scoreboard in the 1st inning and adding 4 runs in the 2nd inning. They tacked on 2 runs in the 5th inning before exploding for 7 runs in the 7th inning.

Gavyn Holyoke started on the mound for the Golden Bucks. He pitched 6 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Brandon Elden closed out the 7th, allowing 1 hit. He struck out 1 and walked 1.

Elden had a triple and drove in 2 runs at the plate. Jason Terrill had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs. Holyoke helped himself at the plate with a single and walk, driving in 2 runs. Gunther Cyr had 2 singles. Ayden Maguire, Ryan Winchester and Eli Bennett all had singles.

Justyn Colorado started on the mound for the Lynx. He lasted 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 4. James Trott came on and went 3.0 innings of middle relief. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Brayden Irish pitched the last 2 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 7 runs, walking 6 and striking out 3.

Trott had 2 hits to lead the Lynx at the plate. Owen Harper had a double. Carson Munson and Harper Jenkins each singled.

Mattanawcook Academy's season comes to an end with a 15-4 record.

Bucksport, now 13-6 will play Monmouth Academy for the Class C State Championship on Saturday, June 17