Bangor Outslugs Old Town 14-9

The Bangor Rams led by Scott Sockabasin's grand slam in the 1st inning outslugged the Old Town Coyotes 14-9 in Old Town on Friday, May 10th. The 2 teams combined for 20 hits.

Sockabasin ended the day 2-2, driving in 5 runs and had a double to go with the grand slam.

Kyle Johnson, Jack Schuck, Jack Earl and Ethan Sproul each had 2 hits for the Rams, with Sproul having a double. Yates Emerson had a single and swiped 2 bases.

Teddy Stephenson started for the Rams on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Chase Schwartz retired the final batter in the 5th inning but allowed 2 hits and 1 run, walking 1. Lucas Rutherford pitched the 6th and 7th innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 2.

Tyler Priest hit a 3-run homer to left for the Coyotes. He ended up driving in 4 runs on the day, going 1-3.

Preston Vose and Julian Duty each had 2 hits for Old. Town. Jackson Lizzotte had a double. Brendan Mahaney, and Nate Baker each singled.

Owen Rand started on the mound for Old Town. He went 1.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 7 runs, all earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5. Priest came on in the 2nd inning and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 9 and walked 3. Duty pitched the 7th, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Bangor is now 6-2. They take on Mount Ararat on Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m.

Old Town is now 6-2. They play host to MDI on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

