3 Ellsworth Knocks Off #2 Cony 7-1

The #3 and defending Class B State Champions Ellsworth Eagles moved a step closer to defending their Gold Glove with a 7-1 victory over #2 Cony, Saturday afternoon June 10th, in a Class B North semifinal.

Ellsworth scored 4 runs in the 1st inning, 1 in the 2nd inning and 2 runs in the 4th inning.

Freshman Dawson Curtis pitched a complete game, scattering 3 hits. He struck out 8 and walked 1 for Ellsworth.

Ellsworth had 10 hits, 4 of them doubles.

Miles Palmer, batting leadoff was 3-5 with 2 doubles, scoring twice. Kyle Kenney batting 2nd was 2-3, scoring twice. Peter Keblinsky, batting out of the 3-hole was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Curtis had a double and drove in 2 runs. Billy Garlan had a double. Camden Barker had a single and drove in a run.

For Cony Landon Foster lasted an inning, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 1. Jordan Benedict pitched the final 6.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Kam Douin had a home run, for Cony's lone run. Trent Hayward and Davis Kibler singled.

Cony finishes the season with a 16-2 record.

Ellsworth, now 14-4 will play the winner of the #1 Old Town - #4 Lawrence semifinal.