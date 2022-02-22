4 Dexter Boys Top #5 Lee Academy 67-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

In the 1st Class C Boy's Quarterfinal of Tourney 2022, the #4 Dexter Tigers beat the #5 Lee Academy Pandas 67-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 22nd.

Dexter led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up on tip 53-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was led by Will Kosnierz who had 29 points while Seth Robbins finished with 15 points. The Tigers were 11-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kosnierz had 6 3-pointers and Seth Robbins and Avery Gagnon finished with 1 3-pointer each.

For Lee Academy Andrew Scott was the leading scorer with 15 points. The Pandas were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointrs, 1 each by Ethan Linscott and Eli Knowles.

Dexter, now 14-5 advances to the 1st Class C semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.

Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 10-6 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lee Boys 8 6 14 11 39 Dexter boys 23 13 17 14 67

Box Score

Lee Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Jeff Trinh 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ethan Linscott 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 Eli Knowles 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 Nick Allard 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 Andrew Scott 15 5 5 0 5 6 12 Finn Knowles 2 0 0 0 2 2 15 Jackson Sabattus 4 2 2 0 0 0 20 Andrew Glidden 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Zac Holt 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Adam Knowles 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Gunnar Lyons 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Vince Skovrosky 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Ethan Allard 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Cohen Noble 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Austin Beach 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 39 15 13 2 7 8

Dexter

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Kayden Kimball 6 1 1 0 4 4 10 Ben Bourgoin 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 Avery Gagnon 7 2 1 1 2 2 12 Seth Robbins 15 7 6 1 0 0 20 Cameron Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Bryce Connor 4 2 2 0 0 0 33 Will Spratt 1 0 0 0 1 2 34 Will Kosnierz 29 10 4 6 3 5 40 Brady Reynolds 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Owen Brown 1 0 0 0 1 2 50 Caden Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Gage Sinclair 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 67 24 16 8 11 15