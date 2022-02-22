#4 Dexter Boys Top #5 Lee Academy 67-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

In the 1st Class C Boy's Quarterfinal of Tourney 2022, the #4 Dexter Tigers beat the #5 Lee Academy Pandas 67-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 22nd.

Dexter led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up on tip 53-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Dexter was led by Will Kosnierz who had 29 points while Seth Robbins finished with 15 points. The Tigers were 11-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kosnierz had 6 3-pointers and Seth Robbins and Avery Gagnon finished with 1 3-pointer each.

For Lee Academy Andrew Scott was the leading scorer with 15 points. The Pandas were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointrs, 1 each by Ethan Linscott and Eli Knowles.

Dexter, now 14-5 advances to the 1st Class C semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.

Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 10-6 record.

Line Score

1234T
Lee Boys86141139
Dexter boys2313171467

Box Score

Lee Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Jeff Trinh000000
4Ethan Linscott310100
5Eli Knowles310100
10Nick Allard422000
11Andrew Scott1555056
12Finn Knowles200022
15Jackson Sabattus422000
20Andrew Glidden211000
21Zac Holt211000
22Adam Knowles000000
24Gunnar Lyons000000
30Vince Skovrosky211000
32Ethan Allard211000
34Cohen Noble000000
50Austin Beach000000
TOTALS391513278

Dexter

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Kayden Kimball611044
10Ben Bourgoin422000
11Avery Gagnon721122
12Seth Robbins1576100
20Cameron Allen000000
22Bryce Connor422000
33Will Spratt100012
34Will Kosnierz29104635
40Brady Reynolds000000
42Owen Brown100012
50Caden Brown000000
52Gage Sinclair000000
TOTALS67241681115

Dexter-Lee Academy Class C Boys Quarterfinal

The #4 Dexter Tigers took on the #5 Lee Academy Pandas in the 1st Class C Boy's Quarterfinal Game in Tourney 2022 on Tuesday, February 22nd.
