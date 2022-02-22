#4 Dexter Boys Top #5 Lee Academy 67-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
In the 1st Class C Boy's Quarterfinal of Tourney 2022, the #4 Dexter Tigers beat the #5 Lee Academy Pandas 67-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 22nd.
Dexter led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up on tip 53-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Dexter was led by Will Kosnierz who had 29 points while Seth Robbins finished with 15 points. The Tigers were 11-15 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kosnierz had 6 3-pointers and Seth Robbins and Avery Gagnon finished with 1 3-pointer each.
For Lee Academy Andrew Scott was the leading scorer with 15 points. The Pandas were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointrs, 1 each by Ethan Linscott and Eli Knowles.
Dexter, now 14-5 advances to the 1st Class C semifinal on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.
Lee Academy's season comes to an end with a 10-6 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lee Boys
|8
|6
|14
|11
|39
|Dexter boys
|23
|13
|17
|14
|67
Box Score
Lee Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Jeff Trinh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ethan Linscott
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Eli Knowles
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Nick Allard
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Andrew Scott
|15
|5
|5
|0
|5
|6
|12
|Finn Knowles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Jackson Sabattus
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Andrew Glidden
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Zac Holt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Adam Knowles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Gunnar Lyons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Vince Skovrosky
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan Allard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cohen Noble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Austin Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|39
|15
|13
|2
|7
|8
Dexter
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Kayden Kimball
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|Ben Bourgoin
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Avery Gagnon
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Seth Robbins
|15
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Cameron Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bryce Connor
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Will Spratt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Will Kosnierz
|29
|10
|4
|6
|3
|5
|40
|Brady Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Owen Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|Caden Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Gage Sinclair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|67
|24
|16
|8
|11
|15