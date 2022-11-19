5 Black Bears Score in Double Figures as UMaine Beats Columbia 93-70 at The Pit

The Maine Black Bears beat Columbia 93-70 at The Pit on the University of Maine campus, Friday night, November 18th for the Black Bears 3rd win in a row.

5 Black Bears scored in double figures, led by Kellen Tynes who finished with a game-high, and career-high 21 points to go with a game-high 4 steals!

Peter Filipovity had 17 points while ripping down 6 rebounds and had 3 steals.

Jaden Clayton and Gedi Juizapaitis each finished with 16 points. Juozapaitis had a team-high 4 3-pointers. Clayton led the Black Bears with 7 assists.

Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish finished with 11 points

Maine shot a sizzling 62.5 percent from the field, going 35-56 and were 61.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, going 11-18. They were 12-15 from the free throw line.

Columbia was led by Avery Brown with 17 points while Kenny Noland had 16 points.

Maine is now 3-1 on the season, while Columbia is now 1-4.

The Black Bears are on the road for the next 4 games, with the next game on Wednesday, November 23 at 3:30 p.m. when they play at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 3 p.m. The Black Bears don't return to play at home until Thursday, December 8th, when they will take on the University of Maine at Augusta at 4:30 p.m. in The Pit.