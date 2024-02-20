#5 Hodgdon Boys beat #4 Machias 64-57 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Hodgdon Hawks Boys Basketball Team beat #4 Machias 64-57 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hodgdon led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Machias' Bobby Richardson drained a 3-pointer from just inside half-court as the 2nd Quarter to make it a 2-point game, 30-28.  The Hawks led 47-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias made it close, closing to within 3 points in the waning minutes, but couldn't get any closer.

Hodgdon was led by David Tuttle with 19 points. Cyran Ciarleglio had 15 points. Daniel Henderson had 13 points and Brody Little finished with 10 points. David Tuttle, Ciarleglio and Henderson each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 13-19 from the free throw line, going 6-8 in the final Quarter.

Machias was led by Mickey Fitzpatrick with a game high 23 points. Bobby Richardson had 16 points and Hayden Blake had 11 points. Blake had 3 3-pointers. Richardson, Fitzpatrick and Kaiden Wood each had a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs. Machias was 7-11 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to a close with a 14-5 record.

Hodgdon, now 17-3 will play on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m. in a Class C semifinal.

Check out the Stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Hodgdon Boys1614171764
Machias Boys1315101957

 

Box Score

Hodgdon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
David Tuttle196144
Wyatt Oliver42---
Cyran Ciarleglio155124
Jacob Tuttle0----
Kody Tuttle0----
Daniel Clark0----
Michael Fitzpatrick0----
Brody Little104-25
Daniel Henderson133144
Logan Sherman31-12
Reily Wright0----
Derek Golding0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS642131319

Machias

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lucas Robicheau0----
Drew Taylor0----
Blake Bridges0----
Dallas Richardson0----
William Bishko0----
Tyler Alley0----
Bobby Richardson165136
Kayden Carter42---
Mickey Fitzsimmons0----
Mickey Fitzpatrick238145
Liam O'Conner0----
Hayden Blake1113--
Kaiden Wood3-1--
Hayden Reynolds0----
Denver Fergerson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS57166711

Check out the Photos from the game

#4 Machias - #5 Hodgdon Class C Quarterfinals

The #5 Hodgdon Hawks beat the #4 Machias Bulldogs 64-57 in a Class C Boys Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 20th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

