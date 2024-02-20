#5 Hodgdon Boys beat #4 Machias 64-57 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #5 Hodgdon Hawks Boys Basketball Team beat #4 Machias 64-57 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday, February 20th.
Hodgdon led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Machias' Bobby Richardson drained a 3-pointer from just inside half-court as the 2nd Quarter to make it a 2-point game, 30-28. The Hawks led 47-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Machias made it close, closing to within 3 points in the waning minutes, but couldn't get any closer.
Hodgdon was led by David Tuttle with 19 points. Cyran Ciarleglio had 15 points. Daniel Henderson had 13 points and Brody Little finished with 10 points. David Tuttle, Ciarleglio and Henderson each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 13-19 from the free throw line, going 6-8 in the final Quarter.
Machias was led by Mickey Fitzpatrick with a game high 23 points. Bobby Richardson had 16 points and Hayden Blake had 11 points. Blake had 3 3-pointers. Richardson, Fitzpatrick and Kaiden Wood each had a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs. Machias was 7-11 from the free throw line.
Machias' season comes to a close with a 14-5 record.
Hodgdon, now 17-3 will play on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m. in a Class C semifinal.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hodgdon Boys
|16
|14
|17
|17
|64
|Machias Boys
|13
|15
|10
|19
|57
Box Score
Hodgdon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|David Tuttle
|19
|6
|1
|4
|4
|Wyatt Oliver
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Cyran Ciarleglio
|15
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Jacob Tuttle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kody Tuttle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Daniel Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Fitzpatrick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Little
|10
|4
|-
|2
|5
|Daniel Henderson
|13
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Logan Sherman
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Reily Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Derek Golding
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|64
|21
|3
|13
|19
Machias
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lucas Robicheau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew Taylor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake Bridges
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dallas Richardson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|William Bishko
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Alley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bobby Richardson
|16
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Kayden Carter
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Mickey Fitzsimmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mickey Fitzpatrick
|23
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Liam O'Conner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hayden Blake
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Kaiden Wood
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Hayden Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Denver Fergerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|16
|6
|7
|11
