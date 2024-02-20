5 Hodgdon Boys beat #4 Machias 64-57 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #5 Hodgdon Hawks Boys Basketball Team beat #4 Machias 64-57 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hodgdon led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Machias' Bobby Richardson drained a 3-pointer from just inside half-court as the 2nd Quarter to make it a 2-point game, 30-28. The Hawks led 47-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias made it close, closing to within 3 points in the waning minutes, but couldn't get any closer.

Hodgdon was led by David Tuttle with 19 points. Cyran Ciarleglio had 15 points. Daniel Henderson had 13 points and Brody Little finished with 10 points. David Tuttle, Ciarleglio and Henderson each had a 3-pointer for the Hawks. Hodgdon was 13-19 from the free throw line, going 6-8 in the final Quarter.

Machias was led by Mickey Fitzpatrick with a game high 23 points. Bobby Richardson had 16 points and Hayden Blake had 11 points. Blake had 3 3-pointers. Richardson, Fitzpatrick and Kaiden Wood each had a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs. Machias was 7-11 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to a close with a 14-5 record.

Hodgdon, now 17-3 will play on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m. in a Class C semifinal.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the Stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hodgdon Boys 16 14 17 17 64 Machias Boys 13 15 10 19 57

Box Score

Hodgdon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA David Tuttle 19 6 1 4 4 Wyatt Oliver 4 2 - - - Cyran Ciarleglio 15 5 1 2 4 Jacob Tuttle 0 - - - - Kody Tuttle 0 - - - - Daniel Clark 0 - - - - Michael Fitzpatrick 0 - - - - Brody Little 10 4 - 2 5 Daniel Henderson 13 3 1 4 4 Logan Sherman 3 1 - 1 2 Reily Wright 0 - - - - Derek Golding 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 21 3 13 19

Machias

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lucas Robicheau 0 - - - - Drew Taylor 0 - - - - Blake Bridges 0 - - - - Dallas Richardson 0 - - - - William Bishko 0 - - - - Tyler Alley 0 - - - - Bobby Richardson 16 5 1 3 6 Kayden Carter 4 2 - - - Mickey Fitzsimmons 0 - - - - Mickey Fitzpatrick 23 8 1 4 5 Liam O'Conner 0 - - - - Hayden Blake 11 1 3 - - Kaiden Wood 3 - 1 - - Hayden Reynolds 0 - - - - Denver Fergerson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 16 6 7 11

Check out the Photos from the game