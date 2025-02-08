5 Maine and #7 Providence Skate to 3-3 Tie with Maine Winning Shootout

The #5 Maine Black Bears and #7 Providence Friars skated to a 3-3 tie on Friday night, February 7th in Providence. Maine won the shootout to earn the extra point in Hockey East.

Taylor Makar scored the tying goal for the Black Bears, his 2nd of the game, with just 2:04 left in regulation, assisted by David Breazeale and Charlie Russell.

Providence had taken a 1-0 lead with just 2:33 gone in the 1st Period, when Gulllaume Richard scored, assisted by Hudson Malinoski and Graham Gamache.

Maine tied the score with just 27.3 seconds left to play in the 1st Period. Frank Djurasevic scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Josh Nadeau.

Providence took a 2-1 lead with 5:55 left in the 2nd Period. Graham Gamache scored assisted by Will Elger and Malinoski.

The Friars led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

With Providence on the power play, Makar scored a short-handed goal, assisted by Bodie Nobes and Brandon Holt with 9:04 left to play in regulation. That tied the score at 2-2.

But Providence scored on the power play with 7:30 left, when Malinski scored, assisted by John Mustard and Gamache.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while Providence was 1-3.

Providence outshot Maine 32-30.

Albin Boija had 29 saves for Maine while Philp Svedback had 27 saves for Providence.

Maine is now 17-5-4 overall and 9-3-4 in Hockey East. Providence is 16-6-5 overall and 6-5-5 in Hockey East.

Maine and Providence will play Saturday night, February 8th with the puck dropping at 6 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game with the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.