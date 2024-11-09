5 Maine Falls to #2 Boston College 3-2 Friday Night

The #5 Maine Black Bears were leading the #2 Boston College Eagles 2-0 midway through the 3rd Period on Friday night, before BC scored 3 unanswered goals, including the game-winner with just 33 seconds left. BC beat Maine 3-2.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Period and most of the 2nd Period, until Josh Nadeau put the Black Bears up 1-0, assisted by Nolan Renwick. It was his 20th career goal.

Maine led 1-0 after the 2nd Period. With 7 minutes gone in the 3rd Period, Maine took a 2-0 lead. Oskar Komarov scored, assisted by Owen Fowler and Thomas Pichette.

But BC gained momentum with a power play goal by Andre Gasseau assisted by Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perrieault to make the score 2-1.

The game was tied at 2-2 on Mike Posma's goal, with 3:01 left, assisted by Dean Letourneau and Aram Minnetian.

The game looked to be going into overtime, until Ryan Leonard beat Albin Boija with 33 seconds left, assisted by James Hagens and Gabe Perreault.

Maine pulled Boija for the extra skater, but were unable to tie the score.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play while BC was 1-2.

Maine outshot BC 32-0, including a 10-3 advantage in the 2nd Period. BC outshot Maine 14-9 in the 3rd Period

Boija ended up with 27 save for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 6-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in Hockey East. Boston College is 6-1-0 overall and 1-0-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet Sunday afternoon, November 10th with the puck dropping at 1 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

