5 Maine Hockey Beats #20 UMass 3-2

The #5 Maine Black Bears beat #20 UMass 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, February 2nd at The Alfond.

UMass took a 1-0 lead with 8:25 gone in the 1st Period on a goal by Kenny Connors assisted by Ryan Lautenbach and Larry Keenan.

But, continuing their trend of scoring goals in either the 1st 2 minutes, or last 2 minutes of a period, the Black Bears tied the game with just 36.9 seconds left to play in the 1st Period. Brandon Holt scored assisted by Frank Djurasevic.

Maine took a 2-1 lead with 1:15 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by David Breazeale, assisted by Harrison Scott.

UMass tied it less than a minute later at 2-2 when Cole O'Hara scored, assisted by Lucas Mercuri and Jack Musa. The game was tied 2-2 until Taylor Makar scored the game-winner with 8:17 left to play in the 3rd Period, assisted by Oskar Komarov and Brandon Holt.

Maine was 0-6 on the power play, while UMass was 0-3.

Maine outshot UMass 31-26.

Albin Boija had 24 saves, with none bigger than the one he made with 28 seconds left to play.

UMass is now 14-11-2 overall and 5-8-2 in Hockey East.

Maine improves to 17-5-3 overall and 9-3-3 in Hockey East. The Black Bears head to Providence next weekend to play the Friars. The puck drops Friday night at 7 p.m. on February 7th. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.