#5 Schenck Girls Defeat #4 Deer Isle Stonington 54-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #5 Schenck Girl's Basketball Team defeated #4 Deer Isle Stonighton 54-39 on Monday afternoon, in the 3rd Class D Girl's Quartefinals.
The Mariners led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Wolverines took the lead 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Schenck led 34-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Kristin Russell with 21 points. Abbigail Perreault had 13 points. They were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lidia Matarazzo had 3 3-pointers and Kristin Russell had 2 3's.
Deer Isle Stonighton had 3 player in double-figures in the losing effort. Macey Brown had 11 points while Taytum Chase and Lana Perry-St. Peter each had 10 points. Deer Isle Stonington was 9-15 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Riley Dorr and Lana Perry-St. Peter.
Schenck now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m on February 24th.
Deer isle-Stonington's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Schenck Girls
|11
|8
|15
|20
|54
|Deer Isle-Stonington Girls
|12
|4
|12
|11
|39
Box Score
Schenck
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Kristin Russell
|21
|8
|6
|2
|3
|4
|12
|Nakissa Burleigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Aubrey Dionne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Abbigail Perreault
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|9
|21
|Hannah Sewall
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Lidia Matarazzo
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|23
|Elizabeth Russell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Teagan York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Karleigh Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Shyanne Morrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Emma Libby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Arissa Russell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Priscilla Dickinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Brooklyn McAvoy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Mallory Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|54
|21
|16
|5
|7
|15
Deer Isle-Stonington
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Riley Dorr
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Katie Gell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Taytum Chase
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|3
|12
|Megan Wendell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|15
|Macey Brown
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|1
|21
|Lana Perry-St.Peter
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Maya Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Maddy Eaton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|39
|14
|12
|2
|9
|15