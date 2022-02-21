#5 Schenck Girls Defeat #4 Deer Isle Stonington 54-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#5 Schenck Girls Defeat #4 Deer Isle Stonington 54-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #5 Schenck Girl's Basketball Team defeated #4 Deer Isle Stonighton 54-39 on Monday afternoon, in the 3rd Class D Girl's Quartefinals.

The Mariners led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Wolverines took the lead 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Schenck led 34-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Kristin Russell with 21 points. Abbigail Perreault had 13 points. They were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lidia Matarazzo had 3 3-pointers and Kristin Russell had 2 3's.

Deer Isle Stonighton had 3 player in double-figures in the losing effort. Macey Brown had 11 points while Taytum Chase and Lana Perry-St. Peter each had 10 points. Deer Isle Stonington was 9-15 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Riley Dorr and Lana Perry-St. Peter.

Schenck now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m on February 24th.

Deer isle-Stonington's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.

Line Score

1234T
Schenck Girls118152054
Deer Isle-Stonington Girls124121139

Box Score

Schenck

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kristin Russell2186234
12Nakissa Burleigh000000
15Aubrey Dionne000000
20Abbigail Perreault1355039
21Hannah Sewall944012
22Lidia Matarazzo930300
23Elizabeth Russell000000
24Teagan York000000
25Karleigh Freeman000000
30Shyanne Morrison000000
31Emma Libby000000
33Arissa Russell000000
42Priscilla Dickinson000000
52Brooklyn McAvoy211000
55Mallory Brown000000
TOTALS5421165715

Deer Isle-Stonington

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Riley Dorr310100
3Katie Gell200022
10Taytum Chase1044023
12Megan Wendell100014
15Macey Brown1155011
21Lana Perry-St.Peter1043113
24Maya Brown000000
32Maddy Eaton200022
TOTALS3914122915

Deer Isle-Stonington - Schenck Girls Quarterfinals

The #4 Deer Isle Stonington Mariners took on the #5 Schenck Wolverines on Monday afternoon, February 21st in a Class D Girls Quarterfinals
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top