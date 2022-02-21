5 Schenck Girls Defeat #4 Deer Isle Stonington 54-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #5 Schenck Girl's Basketball Team defeated #4 Deer Isle Stonighton 54-39 on Monday afternoon, in the 3rd Class D Girl's Quartefinals.

The Mariners led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Wolverines took the lead 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Schenck led 34-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Kristin Russell with 21 points. Abbigail Perreault had 13 points. They were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lidia Matarazzo had 3 3-pointers and Kristin Russell had 2 3's.

Deer Isle Stonighton had 3 player in double-figures in the losing effort. Macey Brown had 11 points while Taytum Chase and Lana Perry-St. Peter each had 10 points. Deer Isle Stonington was 9-15 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Riley Dorr and Lana Perry-St. Peter.

Schenck now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m on February 24th.

Deer isle-Stonington's season comes to an end with a 17-2 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Schenck Girls 11 8 15 20 54 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls 12 4 12 11 39

Box Score

Schenck

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kristin Russell 21 8 6 2 3 4 12 Nakissa Burleigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Aubrey Dionne 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Abbigail Perreault 13 5 5 0 3 9 21 Hannah Sewall 9 4 4 0 1 2 22 Lidia Matarazzo 9 3 0 3 0 0 23 Elizabeth Russell 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Teagan York 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Karleigh Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Shyanne Morrison 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Emma Libby 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Arissa Russell 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Priscilla Dickinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Brooklyn McAvoy 2 1 1 0 0 0 55 Mallory Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 54 21 16 5 7 15

Deer Isle-Stonington

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Riley Dorr 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 Katie Gell 2 0 0 0 2 2 10 Taytum Chase 10 4 4 0 2 3 12 Megan Wendell 1 0 0 0 1 4 15 Macey Brown 11 5 5 0 1 1 21 Lana Perry-St.Peter 10 4 3 1 1 3 24 Maya Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Maddy Eaton 2 0 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 39 14 12 2 9 15