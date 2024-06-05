6 Caribou Upsets #3 Old Town 12-2

The #6 Caribou Vikings upset the #3 Old Town Coyotes 12-2 in Old Town on a sunny, warm, Wednesday afternoon in a Class B North Baseball Quarterfinal. Caribou took advantage of 12 walks by the Coyote's pitching staff.

Caribou scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st and Old Town answered, scoring 2 in the bottom of the 1st. From there it was all Caribou, as they plated 3 runs in the top of the 5th, 1 in the top of the 6th and then exploded for 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Caribou had 9 hits in the game. Matt Pelletier went 2-3, driving in 3 runs. Luke Biedelman was 2-4 driving in 3 runs. Brayden Brescia, Edison Sleeper., Keegan Bell, Bryce Martin and Bryce Dillon all singled for the Vikings.

On the mound, Brayden Brescia pitched a complete game for the Vikings, allowing just 5 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 3 for the win.

For the Coyotes, Julia Duty started on the mound, and went 1 innings, allowing 3 runs, without a hit, as he walked 3 and struck out 3. Owen Rand allowed 3 runs in 3.1 innings, walking 4 and striking out 2, while allowing 2 hits. Alex McCannell pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2. Tyler Priest was hit hard in 1.1 innings, alllowing 5 hits and 6 runs, while walking 5 and striking out 2. Michael Garland pitched the final 2/.3 of an inning.

At the plate Duty had a pair of hits. Jackson Lizzotte, Brendan Mahaney and Matt Brawn singled for the Coyotes.

Old Town's season comes to a close, finishing with a 12-5 record.

Caribou, now 10-7 will play the winner of #2 Lawrence vs. #7 Oceanside in the semifinals.