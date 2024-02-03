6 Maine Hockey Falls to Northeastern 6-3 as Huskies Make Maine Pay on the Power Play

The #6 Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to Northeastern on Friday night, 6-3 as the Huskies made Maine pay of the power play, scoring 3 times in 1:45 as the Huskies took advantage of a 5 minute major penalty.

Northeastern took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period, scoring with 8:50 remaining in the Period.

The Huskies led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period Maine took a 2-1 lead. Josh Nadeau scored unassisted with 2:06 gone to tie the score at 1-1.

Then with 2:46 left in the 2nd Period, Cole Hanson scored unassisted to give the Black Bears the 2-1 lead

In the 3rd Period, the Huskies tied it up with 3:10 gone.

With 4:35 gone in the 3rd, Ben Poisson was whistled for contact to the head, earning the 5 minute major and a game misconduct.

The Huskies then scored 3 goals in 1:45 to take a 5-2 lead.

Maine made it interesting with 47:8 seconds left in the game, as Cole Hanson scored his 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Josh and Bradly Nadeau. That made it 5-3.

But with Victor Ostman pulled from goal, the Huskies iced the game with an empty-netter with 1.2 seconds left in the game.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play, while the Huskies were 3-6.

Maine outshot Northeastern 40-32

Ostman had 26 saves for Maine while Cameron Whitehead had 37 saves for Northeastern.

Northeastern is now 11-12-2 overall and 6-11-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 16-5-2 overall and 8-4-1 in Hockey East.

Maine plays at #11 UMass Saturday night, February 3rd with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.