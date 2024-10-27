6 Maine Hockey Rallies to Tie Northeastern 2-2 Wins Shootout

The Huskies led after just 2:04 when Nick Rheaume scored assisted by Vinny Borgesi and Griffin Erdman.

Then with just 1:40 gone in the 2nd period, Cam Lund scored, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian and Jack Williams.

But, Maine scored on a power play with 7:54 left to go in the 2nd period. Brandon Holt scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Charlie Russell. It was Holt's 2nd goal of the year.

The score remained 2-1 Northeastern until midway through the 3rd period, when Sully Scholle scored, assisted by Oskar Komarov at 9:14, to tie the game. It was Komarov's 1st collegiate assist.

In overtime Albin Boija stopped 2 Northeastern attempts while Charlie Russell and Sully Scholle scored for Maine, to give the Black Bears 3 points in Hockey East.

Boija had 31 saves in net for Maine and is now 4-0-1 on the season.

Northeastern is now 1-3-1 on the season and 0-1-2 in Hockey East. Maine is now 4-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears return to The Alfond next weekend when they will host Merrimack on Friday November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be there tune into 92.9 The Ticket for Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney's call of the game with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Dale Jellison for the photo.

