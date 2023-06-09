6 Mt. Ararat Upsets #3 Skowhegan 3-0

The #6 Mt. Ararat Eagles upset #3 Skowhegan 3-0 in the final Class A North Quarterfinal. The win by the Eagles means that the Top 3 seeds, Brewer, Oxford Hills and Skowhegan all lost in the Quarterfinals.

Stan Spooner picked up the win for Mt. Ararat. He allowed 7 hits, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Brady Merrill went 3-3 to lead the Eagles. Landen Chase had 2 hits, including a double. Parker Lohr and Andrew Clemens each had 2 singles. Dash Ferrell had a single.

Silas Tibbetts started on the mound for Skowhegan. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run in 4.0 innings, striking out 4. Brayden Bellerose pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out and walked 3.

Noah McMahon had 2 singles for the River Hawks. Jackson Quinn had a double. Brendan Dunlap, Jackson Hight and Chance Tibbetts each singled for Skowhegan.

Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 11-6 run.

Mt. Ararat, now 9-7 will host #7 Bangor in 1 of the Class A North semifinals on Saturday.