Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Saturday April 27

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 27th.

Baseball

Berwick Academy 7 Portsmouth Abbey 3

Brewer 2 Skowhegan 1

Caribou 5 Hermon 4

Carrabec 12 Vinalhaven 0

Cheverus 17 Westbrook 7

Falmouth 14 Bonny Eagle 2

Foxcroft Academy 3 Orono 2

Hampden Academy 10 Lewiston 4

Hermon 8 Caribou 5

Hodgdon 23 Ashland 3

Kennebunk 9 South Portland 1

Kents Hill 9 Gould Academy 8

Lee Academy 11 Penobscot Valley 1

Marshwood 10 Deering 0

Massabesic 3 Gorham 0

Portland 5 Windham 1

Presque Isle 11 John Bapst 5

Presque Isle 7 John Bapst 4

Scarborough 3 Sanford 0

St. Dominic 12 Old Orchard Beach 2

Thornton Academy 7 Noble 4

Washburn 15 Southern Aroostook 13

Waynflete/NYA 11 Valley 1

Softball

Caribou 10 Waterville 3

Foxcroft Academy 13 Mount View 3

Hampden Academy 11 Lewiston 1

Hermon 12 Oceanside 2

Hodgdon 14 Ashland 4

North Yarmouth Academy 15 Valley 0

Portland 6 Deering 1

Presque Isle 11 John Bapst 2

Richmond 18 Temple Academy 2

Skowhegan 14 Brewer 4

South Portland 11 Marshwood 7

St. Dominic 12 Old Orchard Beach 2

St. Dominic 13 Old Orchard Beach 3

Waterville 28 Caribou 13

