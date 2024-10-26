#6 UMaine Hockey Beats Northeastern 4-1

#6 UMaine Hockey Beats Northeastern 4-1

Photo Dale Jellison

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Period, but Maine was buzzing the Northeastern goal in the 2nd Period and was rewarded with 2 goals.

Maine scored a power play goal with 12:53 gone in the 2nd Period to take a 1-0 lead. Thomas Freel scored, his 3rd of the year, assisted by Brandon Holt and Charlie Russell.

Then, just 1:19 later, with 14:12 gone, Maine made it 2-0 with a goal by Taylor Makar, assisted by Charlie Russell and Jack Dalton. The goal was Makar's 4th of the year.

Maine outshot Northeastern 11-6 in the 2nd Period.

The score remained 2-0 until there was just 1:49 left in the game, with Harrison Scott scored an empty net goal to make it 3-0. His goal was assisted by Thomas Freel and Frank Djurasevic. The goal was Scott's 2nd of the year.

Northeastern ruined Maine's shutout, scoring their lone goal of the night with 1:21 left in the game. Cam Lund scored assisted by Jack Williams and Vinny Borgesi.

Maine's final goal came with just 27.7 seconds left, when Nolan Renwick scored an unassisted empty-netter. The goal was Renwick's 4th of the year.

Maine outshot Northeastern 34-25 .

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, and killed off 5 Northeastern power plays, as the Huskies were 0-5.

Albin Boija had 24 saves in net for Maine.

Maine is now 4-0-0 overall and 1-0-0 in Hockey East. Northeastern drops to 1-3-0 overall and 0-1-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday night, October 26th, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Tune into 92.9 The Ticket to catch all the action with the pregame starting at 6:30 with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

Thanks to Dale Jellison for the photo.

