7 Central Shutsout #10 Houlton 9-0 in Class C Baseball Prelim

The #7 Central Red Devils beat the #10 Houlton Shiretowners on Monday afternoon 9-0 in a Class C Baseball Prelim game.

Benjamin Speed 1-hit Houlton, going the distance for Central. He struck out 10, walking 3.

Cody Johnston had Houlton's lone hit.

Speed helped himself at the plate, going 3-4, scoring and driving in a run.

Jackson Pollock and Nate Cox each had 2 hits, driving in a pair of runs.

Nick Masters had a double. Liam Kimball had a single.

Thadon Gentle started on the mound for Houlton. He went 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 7 runs. He walked 8 and struck out 2. Bronson Hanning pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He walked 4 and struck out 1.

Houlton's season comes to an end with a 5-10 record.

Central is now 7-10 and will advance to play #2 Washington Academy in the Quarterfinals.