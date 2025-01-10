7 Maine Beats #8 UMass Lowell 3-1 Friday Night

The #7 Maine Black Bears beat #8 UMass Lowell 3-1 on the road on Friday night, January 10th.

After a scoreless 1st Period, the Riverhawks took a 1-0 lead with 1:36 gone in the 2nd Period as Lee Parks scored, assisted by Scout Truman.

Maine equalized with 5:29 left in the 2nd Period, on a goal by David Breazeale, assisted by Thomas Freel and Brandon Chabrier.

The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Harrison Scott put Maine in the lead 2-1 with 8:42 left in the 3rd Period, assisted by Thomas Free and Ross Mitton.

Scott scored an empty-netter with 53 seconds to seal Maine's win, assisted by Frank Djurasevic.

The teams each had 27 shots.

UMass Lowell was 0-2 on the power play, while Maine did not have a power play opportunity.

Albin Boija had 25 saves for UMaine, while Henry Welsch had 24 saves for UMass Lowell.

UMass Lowell is now 12-5-2 overall and 5-4-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 14-4-2 overall and 6-2-2 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet on Saturday, January 11th, with the puck dropping at 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields for the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.