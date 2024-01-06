7 Maine Beats Colgate 3-1 for 7th Win-In-a-Row

For the 1st time since the 2006-07 season, the Maine Black Bears have won 7 games in-a-row, after beating Colgate 3-1 at the The Alfond on Friday night, January 5th.

Maine started the scoring with 5:26 gone in the 1st period Friday night, with a goal by Bradly Nadeau, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Brandon Holt.

Then with 4:57 gone in the 2nd period, Harrison Scott was credited with the goal, as the puck went off of a Raiders' defensemen's stick to make it 2-0 for the Black Bears.

With just 51.3 seconds left in the 2nd period, Maine made it 3-0 with a goal scored by Ryan Hopkins, assisted by Lynden Breen.

Colgate's lone goal came on the powerplay, with 9:38 left in the game. They pulled their goalie, to make it 6 on 4, and Ryan McGuire scored, assisted by Ross Mitton and Brett Chorske.

Freshman Albin Boija received his 2nd start of the season for Maine and was stellar in between the pipes, turning away 30 shots. Carter Gylander was in goal for Colgate and had 32 saves.

Maine was 0-3 on the powerplay, while Colgate was 1-2.

Maine, now 13-3-1 will host Colgate 6-9-2 on Saturday night, January 6th. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The pregame begins at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get our free mobile app